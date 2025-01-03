'RHOBH' Alum Camille Grammer Reveals She 'Feels Much Better' After Getting Rid of Her Implants: Photo
Camille Grammer is all about embracing her natural beauty!
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum recently posted a stunning Instagram photo, showing off her toned figure in a teal bikini, while sharing news about her latest transformation.
“New Year, new look. I was over the look of my implants and wanted the natural look. I feel much better without them,” Grammer admitted in the caption.
The Hungover Games star also took a moment to thank her plastic surgeon, Dr. Robert Cohen, for helping her achieve the fresh start she wanted.
Of course, her followers didn’t hold back in the comments, showering her with love and support.
“I'm glad you removed the implants, Camille! As you know already it's healthier. You are still fabulous! 🔥Stay healthy! Happy New Year! ❤️❤️❤️,” one fan wrote.
The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Gretchen Rossi also chimed in, writing, “Omg so amazing love! You look great.”
“Camille, you are always beautiful. You beautiful, gracious, kind and sweet person makes you the nicest most beautiful person ever. Have always admired you from the start ❤️❤️🙌🔥 Have a wonderful New Year,” another fan gushed.
One commenter agreed with her decision, adding, “Amazing, it was the best thing I ever did.”
RHOBH star Sutton Stracke kept it simple, writing, “Yep.”
Grammar has been open about her cosmetic procedures. Back in 2010, during an interview on Judith Regan’s SIRIUS XM radio show, she admitted: "Oh God, what have I done? Let’s see, obviously, I’ve had a b------ augmentation and … Botox absolutely — just a crock full of Botox.”
Her decision to remove her implants follows a challenging health journey as Grammer has battled cancer twice: endometrial cancer in 2013 and skin cancer in 2017.
“Cancer really stinks,” Grammer told People in an interview more than a decade ago. “It’s unfortunate, it runs in my family. I was diagnosed with Lynch Syndrome 15 years ago, so I have a genetic disposition to cancer. My mom had it also and her mom and unfortunately, these cancers seem to come along with the territory.”
After overcoming her second cancer battle, the Deconstructing Harry alum stressed the importance of putting one's health first.
“Ladies listen to your bodies,” she stated. “If something doesn't seem right go for a checkup. Don't put it off. Annual checkups are important.”
“Early detection is key,” Grammer continued. “Many people, if something shows up like this, they’ll ignore it. They’ll think, ‘Oh it’s a mole, it’s a pimple, it’s a rash, it’s an ingrown hair from shaving.’ … This isn’t an aggressive cancer, but if it goes undetected, it could spread and metastasize to the lymph nodes and other organs close to the area. I’m lucky we found it early.”