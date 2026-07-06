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Home > Reality Tv > The Real Housewives of Beverly Hill
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'RHOBH' Casting Shakeup: Lisa Rinna's Price Tag May Be Too High for Bravo as Another Former Housewife Could Make Explosive Return

Photo of 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Cast
Source: Bravo

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' cast concluded its 15th season in May.

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July 6 2026, Published 12:43 p.m. ET

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The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is gearing up for a major shake-up after Season 15 left fans divided.

The Bravo series' cast is reportedly "actively being sorted out" after the latest season, which concluded in May, received mixed reviews from fans, sources told Bravo & Cocktails on Sunday, July 5.

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One 'RHOBH' Housewife May Make Return

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Photo of Garcelle Beauvais made her debut on season 10 of 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' in 2020.
Source: MEGA

Garcelle Beauvais made her debut on Season 10 of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' in 2020.

Producers reportedly plan to bring back longtime cast members Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley and Sutton Stracke, while Season 15 newcomers Rachel Zoe and Amanda Frances are also set to return.

Fans could also see the return of Garcelle Beauvais, who exited the franchise after the explosive Season 14 reunion in March 2025, citing her mental well-being and a desire to focus on her family.

"When I sat on that reunion stage and looked around, I felt like I didn’t have any friends," Beauvais told People about the decision on May 15. "And if the show is based on friendships, I didn’t have any friends on that show anymore."

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Lisa Rinna Reportedly Asking for 'Significantly More Money'

Photo of Lisa Rinna appeared on 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' from 2014 to 2023.
Source: MEGA

Lisa Rinna appeared on 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' from 2014 to 2023.

The futures of Bravo stars Erika Jayne and Bozoma Saint John largely depend on the final cast, as the outlet reported that producers are looking to add one additional housewife, bringing the lineup to eight full-time stars, two "friends of the housewives" and some guest appearances.

While former RHOBH star Lisa Rinna's name "has come up in discussions" as a possible addition, the Traitors star allegedly is "asking for significantly more money than the network is willing to pay."

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Why Did Lisa Rinna Leave 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'?

Photo of Lisa Rinna claimed she was 'villainized' by fans on social media.
Source: MEGA

Lisa Rinna claimed she was 'villainized' by fans on social media.

Rinna is one of the longest-running Beverly Hills housewives and is known for some of the most explosive moments on the series, famously throwing a glass of wine at Kim Richards during a 2015 dinner while on a cast trip in Amsterdam.

The soap opera actress announced her departure from the series in 2023 after eight seasons, later saying the decision stemmed from the fan base "villainizing" her online.

"It got very difficult toward the end because of social media. Everybody got really comfortable behind their computers, saying anything," she explained on the "Therapuss" podcast in March 2025, per Deadline. "The fans were the ones that ran me off that show. It wasn’t Bravo. It wasn’t the girls."

Which 'Friends of Housewives' Are Returning to 'RHOBH'?

Photo of Crystal King Minkoff was a full-time housewife for three seasons.
Source: MEGA

Crystal King Minkoff was a full-time housewife for three seasons.

As for the "friends of the housewives," insiders suggested that fans can expect to see Kathy Hilton, Camille Grammer and Denise Richards, while Crystal Kung Minkoff and Jennifer Tilly are also "being looked at."

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