'RHOC' Alum Lydia McLaughlin to Sue Police Department Over Brother Geoff Stirling's Shocking Death

“The videos have raised serious concerns and many questions about the actions of that police officer,” a statement McLaughlin and her two brothers provided in the wake of the footage being released said. “Of grave and specific concern is that the videos appear to show Geoff moving away from the officer at the time he was shot six times.”

They noted their family plans to “file a lawsuit in Federal Court,” with the goal of obtaining “full answers” and seeking “accountability.” They added Stirling was “experiencing a mental health crisis” when he was pulled over and was “unarmed” and “posed no deadly threat” to the officer.

“The cause of death was blood loss,” the statement continued. “Despite the presence of multiple officers reporting to the scene, no aid was initially offered. The family remains heartbroken and devastated that Geoff was taken from them in what appears to be an unjustified use of lethal force.”

“Equally tragic is that there may have been other options and tactics available to the officer that he failed to utilize based on his training," they concluded.