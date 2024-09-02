'RHOC' Star Tamra Judge Looks Unrecognizable After Showing Off Extreme Plastic Surgery Procedure: See Shocking Before and After Photos
Who's that girl? It's Tamra Judge!
The reality star, 57, went under the knife as of late, detailing her recent brow lift, via Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday, September 1, and fans couldn't believe the drastic measures she took to feel good.
"Taking you all along on my journey! I visited Dr. Donald Mowlds in Newport Beach, who works alongside Dr. Ambe, for a brow lift, CO2 laser, and a blue chemical peel. Seven years ago, I had a lower facelift but skipped the upper — like painting the house but forgetting the trim. Stay tuned for updates!" the Real Housewives of Orange County star captioned a video of herself on social media.
From a hospital bed, the reality star's face looked green as she wore a cap to cover up her hair. "Ok guys, I made it. I am one hour in recovery," Judge shared. "I don't feel bad. My eyes are all blurry because there's, like, something like Vaseline in there or something. But — let the healing begin."
The video then pans to Judge being pushed out of the Orange County surgery center in a wheelchair before it showed her arriving back to her house.
"Alright, I got home from the surgery center about an hour ago, so this is probably three hours post-op," she said as she stood in the kitchen. "They took a little skin out of the corner of my eye. I had a little fat pocket. Not too much pain, honestly. But, of course, I'm on pain medications — talk to me at 5 in the morning."
"Day one. I'm feeling okay. Felt a little beat up," she added the next day as she filmed from bed.
Judge also showed her followers that she was eating a bag of prunes as she's "constipated."
Later on Sunday, Judge took to social media to share how she's been doing since going under the knife.
"Day three and the swelling’s making a statement. Progress isn’t always pretty, but it’s happening," she said as she looked unrecognizable, with her eyes nearly shut. "The swelling is from the CO2 laser. You can see it's all the way down my chest."
"Swelling is supposed to be at its worst right now. I don't know how it can get any worse. I feel like my skin's gonna burst. You can see it's getting oozy," she continued, noting that she could barely open her eyes and her throat was sore.
"Hoping to turn a corner tomorrow," she stated.
While some people were proud of Judge for being vulnerable about the procedures she's had done, some couldn't believe how different she looked.
"What the h--- happened? Is this on purpose ???" one person asked, while another said, "What is this? 😩."
"This is absolutely absurd," a third person stated, while a fourth added, "Looks painful but I appreciate your honesty. I just turned 50, and started looking at my neck. Hoping you have a speedy recovery. 🙏🏻."