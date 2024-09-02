'RHOC' Star Tamra Judge Looks Unrecognizable After Showing Off Extreme Plastic Surgery Procedure: See Shocking Before and After Photos

The video then pans to Judge being pushed out of the Orange County surgery center in a wheelchair before it showed her arriving back to her house.

"Alright, I got home from the surgery center about an hour ago, so this is probably three hours post-op," she said as she stood in the kitchen. "They took a little skin out of the corner of my eye. I had a little fat pocket. Not too much pain, honestly. But, of course, I'm on pain medications — talk to me at 5 in the morning."

"Day one. I'm feeling okay. Felt a little beat up," she added the next day as she filmed from bed.