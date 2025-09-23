'RHOM' Season 8: Who Is on Bravo's 'Chopping Block'? Insider Tells All
Sept. 23 2025, Published 2:13 p.m. ET
While The Real Housewives of Miami Season 7 is winding down, rumors are running rampant regarding casting for Season 8. A source confirmed to OK! two of the current cast members are potentially on the chopping block.
Julie Lemigova and Guerdy Abraira Are 'on the Chopping Block'
“Julia Lemigova and Guerdy Abraira are on the chopping block,” an insider dished. As for why the two of them are potentially getting the Bravo axe, the source explained Bravo “wants more Latin Americans” on the show.
“Guerdy and Julia don’t fit that profile,” they acknowledged.
'Nothing Is Set in Stone' for 'RHOM' Season 8
However, they insisted nothing is set in stone, as “no final decisions are expected to be made until after the reunion airs.”
Abraira previously spoke to OK! about the season, calling it “surreal.”
"It's really, honestly overwhelming at times, but you try to keep your focus,” she continued. “Watching it back and seeing all the things that you didn't know were said behind your back, that type of thing. It's layered."
Guerdy Abraira Is 'Doing Everything for Me' After a Season Full of Conflict
As far as Lemigova's apologies for tossing water on her at Marysol Patton's wedding celebration during a heated exchange, she added, "When someone is saying sorry only for an action that everyone knows is wrong and not for the lie itself that created all of this, that's concerning to me because it's been way too long of a situation that's gone on way too long."
After a season full of conflict, Abraira explained she’s instilling boundaries for the foreseeable future.
"I am doing everything for me right now and what makes me feel good," she said. "I'm adapting a different way of thinking about things right now. Maybe I'm a little jaded, but I'm protecting my peace."
Prior to the reunion, Abraira said she was ready to listen to what her castmates had to say.
"Which I hope will then create the reaction I get back,” she elaborated. “I don't need to explain myself or overly explain myself anymore. It's all the truth is out there."
Julia Lemigova 'Lost Control' of Her Emotions
Lemigova also spoke to OK!, explaining her two boys she adopted with wife Martina Navratilova helped her when filming got tough.
“I know who I am,” she said. “But my wife, my children, my boys, my daughters, my animals, they are my safe space. They are what gives me my energy and emotional well-being."
She also stressed she regrets the water-throwing incident.
"What I did was dirty with the water situation,” she noted. “It was totally out of character. I lost control of my emotions," the reality star admitted. "No one could have possibly ever expect this and the impact of it. It was absolutely, from my part, not premeditated and not expected."
Bravo does not comment on casting.