'RHOM' Season 8: Who Is on Bravo's 'Chopping Block'? Insider Tells All

Article continues below advertisement

While The Real Housewives of Miami Season 7 is winding down, rumors are running rampant regarding casting for Season 8. A source confirmed to OK! two of the current cast members are potentially on the chopping block.

Article continues below advertisement

Julie Lemigova and Guerdy Abraira Are 'on the Chopping Block'

Source: Bravo Guerdy Abraira is 'on the chopping block,' according to a source.

“Julia Lemigova and Guerdy Abraira are on the chopping block,” an insider dished. As for why the two of them are potentially getting the Bravo axe, the source explained Bravo “wants more Latin Americans” on the show. “Guerdy and Julia don’t fit that profile,” they acknowledged.

Article continues below advertisement

'Nothing Is Set in Stone' for 'RHOM' Season 8

Source: Bravo 'No final decisions have been made' on if Julia Lemigova or Guerdy Abraira will come back to the show, a source shared.

However, they insisted nothing is set in stone, as “no final decisions are expected to be made until after the reunion airs.” Abraira previously spoke to OK! about the season, calling it “surreal.” "It's really, honestly overwhelming at times, but you try to keep your focus,” she continued. “Watching it back and seeing all the things that you didn't know were said behind your back, that type of thing. It's layered."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Guerdy Abraira Is 'Doing Everything for Me' After a Season Full of Conflict

Source: Bravo Guerdy Abraira said she's 'protecting' her peace.

As far as Lemigova's apologies for tossing water on her at Marysol Patton's wedding celebration during a heated exchange, she added, "When someone is saying sorry only for an action that everyone knows is wrong and not for the lie itself that created all of this, that's concerning to me because it's been way too long of a situation that's gone on way too long." After a season full of conflict, Abraira explained she’s instilling boundaries for the foreseeable future. "I am doing everything for me right now and what makes me feel good," she said. "I'm adapting a different way of thinking about things right now. Maybe I'm a little jaded, but I'm protecting my peace." Prior to the reunion, Abraira said she was ready to listen to what her castmates had to say. "Which I hope will then create the reaction I get back,” she elaborated. “I don't need to explain myself or overly explain myself anymore. It's all the truth is out there."

Julia Lemigova 'Lost Control' of Her Emotions

Source: Bravo Julia Lemigova said throwing water at Guerdy Abraira was 'dirty.'