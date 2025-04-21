'RHONJ' Season 15 Update: Casting 'Talking' to 'New Women' as Original Stars Are 'Nervous' About Their Jobs, Source Claims
The Real Housewives of New Jersey may be currently on pause, but an insider exclusively dished to OK! there has been some movement in terms of casting.
“Nothing is set in stone for RHONJ, but Bravo has definitely started talking to new women,” a source close to production dished. “There’s no official casting, but they are definitely interviewing people they think may be good fits for the show.”
The insider noted the original women are understandably “nervous” as “their jobs are at risk.” “While Teresa Giudice likely will be safe in some capacity — either on RHONJ or on another show — and the network has shown interest in Dolores Catania and Melissa Gorga, nothing is set in stone,” they elaborated. “Look what they did with RHONY — they may just cut everyone and start fresh or they may keep a familiar face or two and build around them.”
The source added that everything is “still so up in the air,” but noted this isn’t a negative thing. “The good news is they’re at least talking to people, so things are at least starting to have some movement around them in terms of the show returning… but who knows when and if it’ll actually ever come to fruition,” they concluded.
Jenn Fessler, who a friend of the cast on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, recently spoke out on Page Six Radio and echoed a similar sentiment.
“Some [castmates] know some of the women that have been called,” she said. “I went into a nail place recently … [and] some woman came up to me and said, ‘Just so you know, I’m interviewing. And there’s a bunch of us interviewing.’ And I was like, ‘Thank you for the information. And good luck to you.'”
“And so I know that they’re definitely casting,” Fessler added. “[I don’t know] what it’s going to look like … Everybody has their own sort of theories.”
As OK! previously reported in February, an insider claimed things were still up in the air.
“As far as RHONJ goes, there is no timeslot for 2025 for the show,” they spilled. “There is also nothing scheduled for 2026. To be blunt, there is no show as things currently stand.”
The source echoed similar statements Bravo has released, stating no concrete decisions have been made regarding the long-standing reality show.
“The network has NOT promised RHONJ will be back or won’t be back,” they claimed.
The source also spoke to rumblings that some of the women are denying being fired. OK! previously spoke to a source who claimed three of the women — Gorga, Giudice and Catania — had been given letters from the network to keep them engaged.
"The other women — Margaret Josephs, Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda — were not given retention notices, and, at this time, Bravo is not pursuing them for a spot on RHONJ or any other side projects,” an insider claimed to OK! on February 17.
According to a Bravo spokesperson, "No decisions have been made around casting for RHONJ."