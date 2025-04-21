'RHONJ' Season 15 Update: Casting 'Talking' to 'New Women' as Original Stars Are 'Nervous' About Their Jobs, Source Claims

“Some [castmates] know some of the women that have been called,” she said. “I went into a nail place recently … [and] some woman came up to me and said, ‘Just so you know, I’m interviewing. And there’s a bunch of us interviewing.’ And I was like, ‘Thank you for the information. And good luck to you.'”

“And so I know that they’re definitely casting,” Fessler added. “[I don’t know] what it’s going to look like … Everybody has their own sort of theories.”

As OK! previously reported in February, an insider claimed things were still up in the air.

“As far as RHONJ goes, there is no timeslot for 2025 for the show,” they spilled. “There is also nothing scheduled for 2026. To be blunt, there is no show as things currently stand.”

The source echoed similar statements Bravo has released, stating no concrete decisions have been made regarding the long-standing reality show.