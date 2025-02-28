Bravo Can't 'Promise' 'RHONJ' Will Return After Canceled Reunion: Source
The future of The Real Housewives of New Jersey still remains unknown, as it's unclear if the fan-favorite series will return at all.
“As far as RHONJ goes, there is no timeslot for 2025 for the show,” a source close to production shared with OK!. “There is also nothing scheduled for 2026. To be blunt, there is no show as things currently stand.” The insider echoed similar statements Bravo has released, stating no concrete decisions have been made regarding the long-standing reality show.
“The network has NOT promised RHONJ will be back or won’t be back,” they claimed.
The source also spoke to rumblings that some of the women are denying being fired. OK! previously spoke to a source who claimed three of the women — Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania — had been given letters from the network to keep them engaged.
"The other women — Margaret Josephs, Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda — were not given retention notices, and, at this time, Bravo is not pursuing them for a spot on RHONJ or any other side projects,” an insider claimed to OK! on February 17.
In terms of them allegedly being let go, the source revealed the other women “weren’t technically fired, they just weren’t given the same ‘promise’ the other three were given to hold tight and see what happens.”
With nothing being set in stone regarding the show — and three of the women allegedly been given letters of engagement — the source confirmed it “doesn’t mean any of the women will be back on RHONJ.”
“All the engagement letters are is the network asking them to not go elsewhere or do anything else right now,” they concluded.
Kim DePaola initially confirmed the news that three cast members had been retained by Bravo on February 17 as a “token of good faith.” She also revealed all of the women were “technically let go” due to it being “six months since they wrapped any filming related to RHONJ."
OK! previously shared Jennifer Aydin would also not be returning to the show. Amid her Jersey Mike’s fiasco — in which Aydin explained workers were taking a long time to make sandwiches, leading her to film two of the employees, including one who was elderly, and complained about the older worker’s attitude — an insider dished Bravo elected not to move forward with her.
“There’s no excuse [to do that],” they shared at the time. “And with her ‘apologies,’ she’s more or less doubled down on it.”
They also shared since she gave “screeners” — early copies of the episodes the cast receives to watch before they air on TV — to bloggers during her last season on the show was the final straw. According to a Bravo spokesperson, "No decisions have been made around casting for RHONJ."