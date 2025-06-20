Uncomfortable 'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice Cuts Off Question About Her Tax Lien Drama in New Interview: Watch
Awkward! Teresa Giudice got uncomfortable when asked about her tax lien drama during a live interview.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 53, attempted to dodge questions about her and her husband, Luis Ruelas, who are facing a combined $3 million in tax liens, with Giudice owing $303,889.20 and Ruelas owing nearly $2.6 million, in a new interview, which was posted on X.
Teresa Giudice Attempts to Dodge the Subject
“How is it that a family doesn’t pay their taxes for years?” one of the reporters from WGNY9 in Chicago asked. “Is that what the fraud charges were?”
“Um, who’s — what family are you talking about?” the Bravo star asked, to which he replied, “Your family.”
“OK,” Giudice said before trying to end the conversation. “Let’s just hang up. That’s it."
'Let's Just Hang Up'
"Teresa's iPhone" then was seen on the screen as the call came to an abrupt stop.
“She didn’t like that question,” the anchor said, to which his co-anchor replied, “Yeah. Well..."
As OK! previously reported, the mom-of-four, who previously went to jail in 2015 in connection to ex-husband Joe Giudice’s money troubles, owes a lot of money, however, fans haven't been sympathetic about the issue.
“I don’t feel sorry for her at all. You reap what you sow,” someone wrote, while another user added, “Who is surprised by this? She made her bed.”
“Worst taste in men ever,” a third pointed out, as a fourth quipped, “'How shocking!’ Said no one EVER 😂.”
Teresa Giudice's Daughter Defends Her
In March, Teresa's daughter Gia Giudice defended her mom amid the rumors she's having money issues.
“We have had a lot of positive moments this week and some negative moments. I’m sure you all have seen the news,” she said on her “Casual Chaos” podcast.
“Let’s start from the beginning. My mom has been the sole provider for my sisters and I since the minute my father [Joe Giudice] left for prison. The second my mom got home from jail, she has been working her a-- off to make sure that my sisters and I live a stable life and that my family is financially stable," she continued.
Gia also praised her stepfather.
“He treats my sisters and I like we are his own,” she said. “He is also working on getting everything resolved as well. But there’s nothing to worry about. Everything’s going to be fine. But thank you for your concern.”