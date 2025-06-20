Uncomfortable 'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice Cuts Off Question About Her Tax Lien Drama in New Interview: Watch

Teresa Giudice dodged a question about her tax lien drama in a new interview.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 53, attempted to dodge questions about her and her husband, Luis Ruelas , who are facing a combined $3 million in tax liens, with Giudice owing $303,889.20 and Ruelas owing nearly $2.6 million, in a new interview, which was posted on X .

Awkward! Teresa Giudice got uncomfortable when asked about her tax lien drama during a live interview .

The Bravo star was asked about her taxes during a live interview.

“How is it that a family doesn’t pay their taxes for years?” one of the reporters from WGNY9 in Chicago asked. “Is that what the fraud charges were?”

“Um, who’s — what family are you talking about?” the Bravo star asked, to which he replied, “Your family.”

“OK,” Giudice said before trying to end the conversation. “Let’s just hang up. That’s it."