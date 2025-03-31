Teresa Giudice's Financial Problems Are 'Under Control,' Insists Daughter Gia: 'There's Nothing to Worry About'
Gia Giudice spoke out regarding Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas’ recent financial problems related to tax liens placed upon them.
On the March 30 episode of her “Casual Chaos” podcast, Gia dished the past week had been “chaotic" for their family.
“We have had a lot of positive moments this week and some negative moments,” she shared. “I’m sure you all have seen the news.”
Gia, who insisted she wants to be “real” when discussing the situation, noted Teresa has been the “sole provider for my sisters and I since the minute my father [Joe Giudice] left for prison.”
“The second my mom got home from jail, she has been working her a-- off to make sure that my sisters and I live a stable life and that my family is financially stable,” she continued, reiterating to fans she can’t express how hard her “mom has worked” and is certain “everything will be okay.”
“My mom has everything under control, and there’s nothing to worry about,” the famous reality starlet’s daughter added.
As far as Luis, Gia had good things to say about him, as she stated he’s the “most amazing stepfather” and treats her and her sisters “like his own.” “He is also working on getting everything resolved as well,” she noted regarding his financial issues. “But there’s nothing to worry about. Everything’s going to be fine. But thank you for your concern.”
As OK! reported, Luis was recently slapped with a $2.5 million tax lien, while Teresa was hit with $300K in debt.
Former friend of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Penny Drossos Karagiorgis slammed Teresa in the wake of her financial issues going public, exclusively telling OK! she was “not surprised by the news that Teresa is in tax debt” and fully expects she will “return to prison again.”
“She has always thought she was above the law and been a liar since I knew her and, clearly, nothing has changed through the years,” Penny added.
In the wake of her tax debt coming to light, Teresa took heat for posting a selfie in a black T-shirt with the following written on it: “I Speak Fluent French: Hermes. Chanel. Dior. Saint Laurent.”
Fans immediately flocked to the comments section to chastise Giudice for wearing a shirt promoting designer brands when she and her hubby owe money to the government.
While a few people called the post “tone deaf” given the recent news, others had more cutting words. “How do you say ‘I didn’t pay my taxes again’ in French????” one sarcastic critic wrote.
One person suggested Teresa is going to end up in prison again, stating, “Maybe you can bunk with Karen Huger or Jen Shah on your next visit?”
Still, another piped in to note the “prosecutors are going to love this.”
Teresa previously went to jail in 2015 for her role in a financial fraud conspiracy, which included bank, mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. She and Joe were accused of multiple things, including submitting fraudulent loan applications, lying about their employment and salary, concealing assets, filing for bankruptcy protection and cheating the government on taxes.