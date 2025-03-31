Teresa Giudice 'Making the Same Mistake Twice' Financially May Get Her Into 'Hot Water If Not Prison,' Lawyer Marilyn Chinitz Warns
Marilyn Chinitz, a partner in Blank Rome’s Matrimonial and Family Law Group, spoke exclusively to OK! regarding Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice’s ongoing financial problems with her and husband Luis Ruelas’ tax liens.
“One would hope that, after her 2014 tax liability conviction, Teresa would have avoided further federal or state tax issues,” Chinitz shared. “It is not clear whether or not her new tax issues stem from her prior legal challenges, but what is clear is that as a married couple, if the parties jointly filed their returns, Teresa may have liability for the tax lien associated with her husband.”
Chinitz noted while reports claim Ruelas’ “tax liability is significantly greater” than Giudice’s, the IRS “only cares about collecting their money, not who is at fault when you file a joint return.”
“If they did jointly file, then a tax liability resulting from their filing will be a marital liability, and the IRS will go after any assets of the parties regardless of if only one of the individuals is at fault,” she added.
The lawyer noted the situation is “unfortunate” as Giudice had “worked off her debts and paid her dues” over the years.
“Her original tax liability originated from unreported income and allegedly false financial disclosures,” she elaborated. “The IRS could take a very stern position if her recent tax lien is a result of a new offense, as repetitive behavior involving failure to pay taxes is taken very seriously by the government, whether it’s federal or state. Is it enough to put her back in prison? It will all depend upon the nature of the tax lien.” “What we do know is that making the same mistake twice can lead you into seriously hot water, if not prison,” Chinitz concluded.
As OK! reported, a $2.5 million tax lien was placed on Ruelas, while Giudice was hit with $300K in debt.
Gia Giudice, Teresa’s eldest daughter, spoke out on the March 30 episode of her “Casual Chaos” podcast regarding her family’s financial issues.
“The second my mom got home from jail, she has been working her a-- off to make sure that my sisters and I live a stable life and that my family is financially stable,” she stated, reiterating to fans she can’t express how hard her “mom has worked” and is certain “everything will be okay.”
“My mom has everything under control, and there’s nothing to worry about,” the famous reality starlet’s daughter added.
As far as Luis, Gia had good things to say about him, as she stated he’s the “most amazing stepfather” and treats her and her sisters “like his own.”
“He is also working on getting everything resolved as well,” she noted regarding his financial issues. “But there’s nothing to worry about. Everything’s going to be fine. But thank you for your concern.”