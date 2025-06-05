'RHONY' Star Erin Lichy Is 'Genuinely Happy' Being a Mom-of-Four: 'I Wish There Were Two of Me!'

The Real Housewives of New York City star Erin Lichy, who recently partnered with Bugaboo to celebrate the launch of their next-gen travel stroller, opened up to OK! about adding another baby to the mix. Lichy, who gave birth to her fourth child Jack Hunter Lichy on March 30, dished there’s “a lot more coordination and planning” involved when having three children compared to four.

“I often wish there were two of me!” she joked.