'RHONY' Star Erin Lichy Is 'Genuinely Happy' Being a Mom-of-Four: 'I Wish There Were Two of Me!'
The Real Housewives of New York City star Erin Lichy, who recently partnered with Bugaboo to celebrate the launch of their next-gen travel stroller, opened up to OK! about adding another baby to the mix. Lichy, who gave birth to her fourth child Jack Hunter Lichy on March 30, dished there’s “a lot more coordination and planning” involved when having three children compared to four.
“I often wish there were two of me!” she joked.
Partnering With Bugaboo
When asked if she’d want to add a fifth child to the mix, Erin shared she’s “genuinely happy” with where she is and “wouldn’t change a thing.” Erin revealed she’s been a “big fan” of the Bugaboo brand since she had her first son, Levi, as she pushed him around in the brand's stroller.
“I’m excited to showcase the new Bugaboo Butterfly 2 because it’s truly the easiest and most convenient stroller I’ve ever used,” she stated. “It’s been really fun becoming a new mom all over again and discovering all of these new and improved baby products.”
Working With Her Husband
Babies aside, Erin works with her husband, Abe, on their “Come Together” podcast.
“It’s always so much fun,” Erin said of being together. “We joke that it’s the only time we really get to catch up!”
“The best part is that I feel like I’m learning even more about him through the podcast, which has been such a fun experience,” she added. “We love doing it so much, we haven’t really hit any downsides (yet)!”
'RHONY' Is Not Over
Erin, who appeared on RHONY, and her future on Bravo remain in flux. While there were rumors it was canceled, OK! shared Andy Cohen recently spoke out on The View to insist it’s not, stating it’s “absolutely” returning for Season 16 with some of the current cast and some new faces.
“It’s not over,” he reiterated. “We are between seasons where we typically do a little casting, which is what’s happening now and we’re very close.”
'The Show Hasn't Been Canceled'
A Bravo insider confirmed a similar sentiment to a media outlet, sharing “nothing is official” and “the show hasn’t been canceled.”