Andy Cohen Finally Speaks About the Future of 'RHONJ': 'We Are Actively Casting'
Andy Cohen gave an update on The Real Housewives of New Jersey for the first time in months.
While appearing on The View on June 3, Cohen shared, “We are doing casting with Jersey as well. It was really on a deep pause and we are actively there casting and kind of looking at the future of what that will be. It’s a great franchise and we love it. I just have to reiterate that."
'RHONY' Is Also 'Not Over'
In addition to RHONJ, Cohen squashed rumors The Real Housewives of New York City was canceled, insisting some of the current cast would “absolutely” be coming back for Season 16, along with some new faces.
“It’s not over,” he reiterated. “We are between seasons where we typically do a little casting, which is what’s happening now and we’re very close.”
While Cohen is not an executive producer on Summer House, he shared he’d like to see Lindsay Hubbard and Paige DeSorbo continue on reality TV, even if not on the show they began on.
“I really just watch as a fan,” he stated. “These are people that we have fallen in love with and I think that they will continue to evolve in front of Bravo cameras in one way or another.”
'Everyone Loves Jersey'
When appearing on the red carpet for Gia Giudice’s new show Next Gen NYC, Teresa Giudice also addressed the future of RHONJ.
“I’m fine with it,” Teresa said of Andy claiming it will be “a while” till RHONJ returns in another recent interview. “I feel like they need to bring us back, ‘cause everybody wants us to come back. Whenever Bravo’s ready, I’ll be ready.”
When asked if she would come back with the same cast, she shockingly said she would, as she’s “the OG” and “they’re not getting rid” of her until Bravo does.
“Everyone loves Jersey,” she added.
- 'RHONJ' Shake-Up Exposed: Bravo Pursued 'Entire New Cast' of Women for Season 15 Before Hitting 'Pause'
- Reality TV Shocker: 'RHONJ' Star Dolores Catania Moving to 'Real Housewives of Rhode Island' in Casting Shake-Up
- 'RHONJ' Season 15 Update: Casting 'Talking' to 'New Women' as Original Stars Are 'Nervous' About Their Jobs, Source Claims
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Dolores Catania Is Headed to 'RHORI'
If the show does come back, it’s possible one cast member may not be there, as OK! exclusively confirmed Dolores Catania is set to move to The Real Housewives of Rhode Island.
“She’s going to rent a summer house there and will be a friend of the Housewives,” an insider confirmed.
Dolores Catania's Connection to 'RHORI'
One source shared the connection Catania has to the cast: she’s friends in real life with one of the full-time women.
“No one knows what the future holds in terms of her being there,” one source stated, “as she could inevitably become a full-time cast member and move to Rhode Island if she takes off on that show.”