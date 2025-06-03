Andy Cohen Finally Speaks About the Future of 'RHONJ': 'We Are Actively Casting'

In addition to RHONJ, Cohen squashed rumors The Real Housewives of New York City was canceled, insisting some of the current cast would “absolutely” be coming back for Season 16, along with some new faces.

“It’s not over,” he reiterated. “We are between seasons where we typically do a little casting, which is what’s happening now and we’re very close.”

While Cohen is not an executive producer on Summer House, he shared he’d like to see Lindsay Hubbard and Paige DeSorbo continue on reality TV, even if not on the show they began on.

“I really just watch as a fan,” he stated. “These are people that we have fallen in love with and I think that they will continue to evolve in front of Bravo cameras in one way or another.”