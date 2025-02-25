'RHOP' Cast Believes 'Pathological Liar' Mia Thornton Returning to the Show Is 'Pointless,' Claims Insider: 'No One Likes Her'

Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thornton is under fire for lying, and now, an insider revealed to OK! the cast doesn’t see a reason for her to return to the hit franchise.

“Mia is a pathological liar,” a source close to production dished. “This is why she walked off the reunion ‘never to return’ because she can’t handle the truth.” The cast is getting sick of her antics, as the source dished they feel it is “pointless to bring her back.”

“No one likes her,” the source elaborated. “She doesn't have a relationship with any of the ladies. This is a show about a group of friends, and I don't think she has the capability to be friends with any of them.”

During the reunion, the reality starlet claimed her children were homeschooled, but the insider explained they don’t believe this story either.

“I think she was about to say private school, but then corrected herself to say homeschool,” they said. “When she first came back for filming, she told us that her kids were going to private school in D.C., but then she later said that she was homeschooling them. She's really not that bright, so she shouldn't be homeschooling anybody.” They also claimed Thonton “lied and said in an interview that she was going to the University of Maryland" to pursuing "a dual degree.” “Nothing that comes out of that woman's mouth will ever be the truth,” they concluded.