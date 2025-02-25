'RHOP' Cast Believes 'Pathological Liar' Mia Thornton Returning to the Show Is 'Pointless,' Claims Insider: 'No One Likes Her'
Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thornton is under fire for lying, and now, an insider revealed to OK! the cast doesn’t see a reason for her to return to the hit franchise.
“Mia is a pathological liar,” a source close to production dished. “This is why she walked off the reunion ‘never to return’ because she can’t handle the truth.” The cast is getting sick of her antics, as the source dished they feel it is “pointless to bring her back.”
“She lives between Atlanta and Charlotte and literally gets a place each season to film in," they alleged.
“No one likes her,” the source elaborated. “She doesn't have a relationship with any of the ladies. This is a show about a group of friends, and I don't think she has the capability to be friends with any of them.”
The insider also dished on some other lies they allege Thornton has spun to the group.
During the reunion, the reality starlet claimed her children were homeschooled, but the insider explained they don’t believe this story either.
“I think she was about to say private school, but then corrected herself to say homeschool,” they said. “When she first came back for filming, she told us that her kids were going to private school in D.C., but then she later said that she was homeschooling them. She's really not that bright, so she shouldn't be homeschooling anybody.” They also claimed Thonton “lied and said in an interview that she was going to the University of Maryland" to pursuing "a dual degree.” “Nothing that comes out of that woman's mouth will ever be the truth,” they concluded.
As OK! reported on February 24, after the second part of the Season 9 reunion, an insider dished she’s the “biggest liar to step her big a-- feet and overly injected lips on Bravo.”
The source went on to share a litany of lies they claim Thornton has told, including not living in Potomac, “having cancer, being left a lofty inheritance [and] being a CEO of a company that her husband allegedly stole money from to help her maintain her fake life on the show.”
A rumor regarding the paternity of her youngest child was also discussed, with the insider alleging it was the “most degrading lie” of hers to date.
“She doesn't have an honest bone in her body,” they boldly claimed. “Yet, they were trying to make her the face of the franchise. She has cheapened the franchise.”