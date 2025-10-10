RHOP's Wendy Osefo and Husband Eddie Arrested for Fraud, Facing More Than 33 Counts Including Felonies
Oct. 10 2025, Published 12:31 p.m. ET
Real Housewives of Potomac stars Wendy Osefo and her husband, Eddie Osefo, were arrested and charged in a criminal fraud case.
The couple was arrested on Thursday, October 9, in Westminster, Md., where they are reportedly being released after posting a $50,000 bond each, according to a news outlet.
RHOP's Wendy Osefo Faces 15 Charges
Wendy, 41, faces 15 charges – including seven felonies for false or misleading info fraud in excess of $300, seven misdemeanors of the same offense and one misdemeanor for making a false statement to an officer, per the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.
Eddie is also facing 18 total charges – including nine felonies and eight misdemeanors for false or misleading info fraud over $300, plus one misdemeanor for lying to an officer.
The Arrest Seemingly Stems From an April Burglary
According to TMZ, the fraud arrest traces back to an April incident where the couple claimed their house was burglarized after a trip abroad. The Real Housewives of Potomac stars allegedly told police that “several designer bags and jewelry had been stolen,” including a diamond ring that Wendy was later seen wearing on social media.
According to the prosecution's bail recommendation documents obtained by TMZ, the Osefos claimed more than $450,000 in personal property loss in the burglary to an insurance company.
The investigation also determined that numerous items allegedly stolen from Osefos had been purchased and then returned to the store, "where a full refund was provided prior to the alleged burglary."
Wendy joined Season 5 of Real Housewives of Potomac in 2020. The former CNN commentator currently works as a college professor of education at Johns Hopkins University, where she is a regular contributor to The Hill and MSNBC. She holds degrees from Temple University, Johns Hopkins and a Ph.D in public affairs and community development from Rutgers.
RHOP's Karen Huger Was Released From Jail
The reality TV alum’s arrest comes one month after Real Housewives of Potomac castmate Karen Huger was released from jail. The Bravo star was released early after serving six months of a one-year sentence following a DUI arrest in March 2024.
“I was crying on my way home and saw a car heading right for me,” she addressed the ordeal in March. “I swerved to avoid the head-on collision, hit the divider, and then a tree. I’m hurt, bruised up a bit, but so grateful I am alive! I did receive citations, one of which was unrelated to the incident, which is understandable, but what was most surprising is that the car that almost hit me just drove away!”