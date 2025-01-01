7 Most Shocking Arrests of 2024: Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Justin Timberlake and More
Justin Timberlake
In June, Justin Timberlake was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor, N.Y., before he was arraigned and released.
Police said the *NSYNC member refused to take a breathalyzer test at the scene and claimed he only had one martini. He pleaded not guilty twice before ultimately agreeing to enter a guilty plea to a lesser traffic charge of driving while ability impaired.
On top of a $500 fine and 25-hour community service, Timberlake's license had also been suspended following the arrest, Variety reported.
Karen Huger
The Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger was arrested for driving under the influence after crashing her Maserati in Maryland in March.
A spokesperson for the Montgomery County Police Department said she crossed a median and hit street signs during the incident.
Although she asked the court to dismiss the case due to "illegal search" during her detention, Huger was ultimately found guilty on four of the five criminal charges: DUI, negligent driving, failure to control speed and avoid a collision and failure to notify of address change. She will be sentenced on January 29.
"Although we are disappointed in the jury's verdict, we of course respect their decision and appreciate their time hearing our case," Huger's attorney, A. Scott Bolden, told People.
Morgan Wallen
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department shared a tweet in April, confirming Morgan Wallen's arrest in Nashville following a chair-throwing incident.
The country star threw the chair from the top floor of Chief's Bar on Broadway, which fell just feet from where several Metro Nashville police officers were standing. The "One Thing at a Time" singer had a hearing before he pleaded guilty due to judicial diversion on December 12.
A Nashville judge also sentenced him to one week of incarceration at a DUI education center and demanded him to pay $350 fine and court fees. He has also been put on probation for two years.
Following the sentencing, Wallen's attorney Worrick Robinson IV released a statement, which read, "Mr. Wallen has cooperated fully with authorities throughout these last eight months, directly communicating and apologizing to all involved. Mr. Wallen remains committed to making a positive impact through his music and foundation."
Nelly
Rapper Nelly was cuffed in August for possession of ecstasy pills and driving without insurance, the Maryland Heights Police Department confirmed. He also had an outstanding traffic charge.
His lawyer, Scott Rosenblum, clarified his client was "not charged with drug possession," adding Nelly was "targeted by an overzealous, out-of-line officer" who checked for warrants after the artist won money at the St. Louis casino.
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj was arrested at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport in May on suspicion of exporting soft drugs, a Dutch National Police source said.
Per the authorities, the rapper attempted to leave the county while in possession of the substances. She was later released from custody.
The legal headache led the "Super Freaky Girl" singer to cancel her scheduled Pink Friday 2 World Tour stop in Manchester, England.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs
After facing a string of legal dramas, Sean "Diddy" Combs was chained by federal agents at the Park Hyatt hotel in September, the U.S. Attorney's Office confirmed.
According to U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, Combs was arrested based on a "sealed indictment" filed by the Southern District of New York. It was later confirmed he was charged in a three-count indictment with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.
"As alleged in the Indictment, for years, Sean Combs used the business empire he controlled to sexually abuse and exploit women, as well as to commit other acts of violence and obstruction of justice," said Williams, urging the other victims to "come forward" as the "investigation is far from over.”
The Bad Boy Records founder, who has pleaded not guilty to charges, had a pretrial hearing in Lower Manhattan in early December.
Skai Jackson
On August 8, Disney Channel alum Skai Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery while at Universal Studios theme park in California. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said she was taken to the West Hollywood Sheriff's Station but was later released.
Almost one month later, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office officially declined to file charges against the Jessie star.
A representative for Jackson told People, "Skai is relieved that the investigation revealed that this was nothing more than a misunderstanding. We appreciate that the DA determined very quickly that there should be no charges of any kind and Skai looks forward to putting this behind her."