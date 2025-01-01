7 Most Shocking Arrests of 2024: Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Justin Timberlake and More

In June, Justin Timberlake was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor, N.Y., before he was arraigned and released.

Police said the *NSYNC member refused to take a breathalyzer test at the scene and claimed he only had one martini. He pleaded not guilty twice before ultimately agreeing to enter a guilty plea to a lesser traffic charge of driving while ability impaired.

On top of a $500 fine and 25-hour community service, Timberlake's license had also been suspended following the arrest, Variety reported.