'RHOP' Star Karen Huger Released From Prison Early After Serving 6 Months for DUI

Karen Huger, a.k.a. the Grande Dame of Potomac, was released from prison early after serving six months behind bars. A spokesperson for the Montgomery County Detention Center confirmed the news to a media outlet.

Karen Huger's Arrest

Source: Bravo Karen Huger was initially set to serve a full year behind bars.

In December 2024, Huger was found guilty of a DUI and was sentenced to two years in prison with one year suspended. She was due to serve a full 365 days. The Real Housewives of Potomac star was arrested on March 19, 2024, after crashing her car into a tree in Montgomery County, Md. After police suspected she had been drinking, the reality starlet was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence, negligently driving a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, endangering property, life and person and other counts.

Karen Huger's Statement After Being Arrested

Source: @officialkarenhuger/Instagram Karen Huger said she was in an 'emotional state' when she got into her accident.

On March 20, 2024, Huger took to Instagram to share the following statement: “Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes during this very frightening experience. I am still in shock from last night’s incident, but grateful to be alive today. With the passing of my beloved Mother, grief comes and goes in waves, and with Mother’s Day approaching it has felt more like a tsunami.” She revealed she’d “met a girlfriend for dinner” and their talk “brought up some very emotionally sensitive topics.” “I was crying on my way home and saw a car heading right for me,” she continued. “I swerved to avoid the head-on collision, hit the divider, and then a tree. I’m hurt, bruised up a bit, but so grateful I am alive! I did receive citations, one of which was unrelated to the incident, which is understandable, but what was most surprising is that the car that almost hit me just drove away!” She concluded by advising followers to “understand” their “emotional state” when driving and to remember to wear their seatbelts. “My Mother may be my Guardian Angel, but the seatbelt saved my life,” she added.

The Aftermath of Karen Huger's Arrest

Source: @officialkarenhuger/Instagram Karen Huger entered a treatment program prior to going to prison.

Huger lost both of her parents back-to-back, which had a huge emotional impact on her. On December 18, 2024, a jury found Huger guilty of driving under the influence, negligent driving and failure to control speed to avoid collision. They dismissed the charge of reckless driving. Bodycam footage from the night of the incident ended up going public, which featured Huger claiming she was “lit” and telling police officers Andy Cohen gave her the “Grande Dame” moniker. Huger was initially set to be sentenced on January 9, but it ended up getting postponed as she entered a treatment program, which she alleged was why she skipped the Season 9 RHOP reunion taping.

Karen Huger Went to a Treatment Program

Source: @officialkarenhuger/Instagram Karen Huger has yet to make any comments after getting out of jail.