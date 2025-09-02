or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > karen huger
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

'RHOP' Star Karen Huger Released From Prison Early After Serving 6 Months for DUI

Photo of Karen Huger
Source: Bravo

'RHOP' star Karen Huger was released from prison early after serving only six months behind bars for a DUI.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 2 2025, Published 11:01 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Karen Huger, a.k.a. the Grande Dame of Potomac, was released from prison early after serving six months behind bars.

A spokesperson for the Montgomery County Detention Center confirmed the news to a media outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

Karen Huger's Arrest

Photo of Karen Huger
Source: Bravo

Karen Huger was initially set to serve a full year behind bars.

In December 2024, Huger was found guilty of a DUI and was sentenced to two years in prison with one year suspended. She was due to serve a full 365 days.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star was arrested on March 19, 2024, after crashing her car into a tree in Montgomery County, Md.

After police suspected she had been drinking, the reality starlet was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence, negligently driving a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, endangering property, life and person and other counts.

Article continues below advertisement

Karen Huger's Statement After Being Arrested

Photo of Karen Huger
Source: @officialkarenhuger/Instagram

Karen Huger said she was in an 'emotional state' when she got into her accident.

On March 20, 2024, Huger took to Instagram to share the following statement: “Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes during this very frightening experience. I am still in shock from last night’s incident, but grateful to be alive today. With the passing of my beloved Mother, grief comes and goes in waves, and with Mother’s Day approaching it has felt more like a tsunami.”

She revealed she’d “met a girlfriend for dinner” and their talk “brought up some very emotionally sensitive topics.”

“I was crying on my way home and saw a car heading right for me,” she continued. “I swerved to avoid the head-on collision, hit the divider, and then a tree. I’m hurt, bruised up a bit, but so grateful I am alive! I did receive citations, one of which was unrelated to the incident, which is understandable, but what was most surprising is that the car that almost hit me just drove away!”

She concluded by advising followers to “understand” their “emotional state” when driving and to remember to wear their seatbelts.

“My Mother may be my Guardian Angel, but the seatbelt saved my life,” she added.

MORE ON:
karen huger

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Aftermath of Karen Huger's Arrest

Photo of Karen Huger
Source: @officialkarenhuger/Instagram

Karen Huger entered a treatment program prior to going to prison.

Huger lost both of her parents back-to-back, which had a huge emotional impact on her.

On December 18, 2024, a jury found Huger guilty of driving under the influence, negligent driving and failure to control speed to avoid collision. They dismissed the charge of reckless driving.

Bodycam footage from the night of the incident ended up going public, which featured Huger claiming she was “lit” and telling police officers Andy Cohen gave her the “Grande Dame” moniker.

Huger was initially set to be sentenced on January 9, but it ended up getting postponed as she entered a treatment program, which she alleged was why she skipped the Season 9 RHOP reunion taping.

Karen Huger Went to a Treatment Program

Photo of Karen Huger
Source: @officialkarenhuger/Instagram

Karen Huger has yet to make any comments after getting out of jail.

"Karen made the important decision to enter a private recovery program, so was unable to attend the reunion taping today,” her manager, Ryan Tresdale, told Bravo’s The Daily Dish on January 9. “She was fully supported in this choice. We stand behind Karen as she embarks on this meaningful journey and are proud of her for taking such a significant step forward in her personal growth."

In April, OK! reported Huger had applied for work release, but it was turned down by the judge.

Huger has yet to make any public comments in the wake of her release from prison.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.