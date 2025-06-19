Trump Ally Ric Grenell Eyeing California Governor's Race If Kamala Harris Runs

Donald Trump ally Ric Grenell is considering a run for California governor in 2026 if former Vice President Kamala Harris enters the race.

Grenell, a foreign policy adviser to Trump and the interim director of Washington D.C.'s John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, discussed his potential candidacy during an interview on the Politico podcast "The Conversation with Dasha Burns."

"If Kamala runs, I think there's a whole bunch of Republicans who are going to have to look at it – not just me," Grenell said. "If she runs, it is going to make me have to take a look at it."