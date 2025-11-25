Richard Dreyfuss' Estranged Daughter Admits She's 'Relieved' Her Family's Heated Feud Was 'Finally' Revealed After Years of 'Sadness'

Article continues below advertisement

Richard Dreyfuss' daughter, Emily, feels "relieved" the pair's estrangement is no longer a secret. The 42-year-old journalist took to X after her younger brother Ben exposed their family's intense feud with a statement in support of her sibling after he went public with his and Richard's falling out over a situation involving the #MeToo movement in 2017. While her post was later deleted, Emily expressed feelings of "sadness" involving the lack of relationship she has with her dad.

Article continues below advertisement

Richard Dreyfuss' Daughter Speaks Out After Family Drama Exposed

Source: MEGA Richard Dreyfuss apparently had a falling out with his children over the #MeToo movement.

"Ben and I have different experiences of this sadness, but I'm relieved it's finally out in the open now," Emily, a culture editor for The San Francisco Standard, wrote in her since-deleted social media message. Emily's post came shortly after Ben shared a series of scathing uploads detailing his and his two siblings' estrangements from their dad. Ben accused the famed Jaws star of having "no money" despite winning an Oscar, a BAFTA and a Golden Globe throughout his successful career in Hollywood.

Article continues below advertisement

Richard Dreyfuss' Son Accused Him of Having 'No Money'

Source: MEGA Richard Dreyfuss' son Ben accused his dad of having 'no money.'

Ben's spam of later-deleted messages began on November 13, when he claimed: "My dad has no money. If he did, we wouldn't get it since we've been estranged ever since some complicated family drama to do with MeToo." The 39-year-old, also a journalist, said he, Emily, and their younger brother, Harry, 35, butted heads with their dad at the height of the #MeToo movement in 2017. Richard apparently became enraged with his children after Ben, who was managing his father's Twitter account at the time, wrote a statement in support of Harry — who accused actor Kevin Spacey of groping him at age 18 while his father was rehearsing a play at the House of Cards star's London apartment. Spacey ultimately denied the allegations and was later acquitted of all nine sexual assault charges during a separate London trial in 2023.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Richard Dreyfuss' Son Said His Dad Blamed Him for #MeToo Accusations

Source: MEGA Richard Dreyfuss allegedly blamed his kids for being dragged into the #MeToo movement.

Ben said tweeting in support of Harry on Richard's behalf "prompted someone to MeToo my dad." "This led to years of acrimony," he shared, explaining how Richard blamed his kids for the scandal. Ben followed up with even more details about his family's drama in a Substack post on Monday, November 17, as he released an email exchange of the last time he allegedly spoke to his father in January 2024. "It's long and pathetic, and he comes off worse than I do, but I'm not exactly covered in glory either," he said of the alleged email conversation, claiming he's "sent plenty since, but [Richard] hasn't replied."

Source: MEGA Richard Dreyfuss' son Ben claimed he last spoke to his father in January 2024.