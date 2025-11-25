Richard Dreyfuss' Estranged Daughter Admits She's 'Relieved' Her Family's Heated Feud Was 'Finally' Revealed After Years of 'Sadness'
Nov. 25 2025, Published 11:11 a.m. ET
Richard Dreyfuss' daughter, Emily, feels "relieved" the pair's estrangement is no longer a secret.
The 42-year-old journalist took to X after her younger brother Ben exposed their family's intense feud with a statement in support of her sibling after he went public with his and Richard's falling out over a situation involving the #MeToo movement in 2017.
While her post was later deleted, Emily expressed feelings of "sadness" involving the lack of relationship she has with her dad.
Richard Dreyfuss' Daughter Speaks Out After Family Drama Exposed
"Ben and I have different experiences of this sadness, but I'm relieved it's finally out in the open now," Emily, a culture editor for The San Francisco Standard, wrote in her since-deleted social media message.
Emily's post came shortly after Ben shared a series of scathing uploads detailing his and his two siblings' estrangements from their dad.
Ben accused the famed Jaws star of having "no money" despite winning an Oscar, a BAFTA and a Golden Globe throughout his successful career in Hollywood.
Richard Dreyfuss' Son Accused Him of Having 'No Money'
Ben's spam of later-deleted messages began on November 13, when he claimed: "My dad has no money. If he did, we wouldn't get it since we've been estranged ever since some complicated family drama to do with MeToo."
The 39-year-old, also a journalist, said he, Emily, and their younger brother, Harry, 35, butted heads with their dad at the height of the #MeToo movement in 2017.
Richard apparently became enraged with his children after Ben, who was managing his father's Twitter account at the time, wrote a statement in support of Harry — who accused actor Kevin Spacey of groping him at age 18 while his father was rehearsing a play at the House of Cards star's London apartment.
Spacey ultimately denied the allegations and was later acquitted of all nine sexual assault charges during a separate London trial in 2023.
- Dennis Rodman Apologizes to Daughter for Being an Absent Dad After Her Scathing Remarks, Says He'll 'Never Stop' Trying to Mend Ties
- Dennis Rodman's Daughter Trinity Reveals She 'Lost Hope' in Ever Having a Good Relationship With Him: 'He's Not a Dad'
- Family Feud Explodes: Richard Dreyfuss' Estranged Son Claims Famous Dad Has 'No Money' After Falling Out Over #MeToo Movement
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Richard Dreyfuss' Son Said His Dad Blamed Him for #MeToo Accusations
Ben said tweeting in support of Harry on Richard's behalf "prompted someone to MeToo my dad."
"This led to years of acrimony," he shared, explaining how Richard blamed his kids for the scandal.
Ben followed up with even more details about his family's drama in a Substack post on Monday, November 17, as he released an email exchange of the last time he allegedly spoke to his father in January 2024.
"It's long and pathetic, and he comes off worse than I do, but I'm not exactly covered in glory either," he said of the alleged email conversation, claiming he's "sent plenty since, but [Richard] hasn't replied."
The Dreyfuss family's feud appeared to come to a head after a heated 2022 family dinner in San Francisco.
Attempting to apologize for his actions at the meal, Ben wrote: "I didn’t explain any of this well, and I didn’t even finish the thought before you and Emily started to speak, and we all started to scream at each other about a completely separate tangent over who is to blame for what."
In what Ben alleged was the last message he has received from his father, Richard exclaimed: "UNTIL YOU ALL WROTE SOMETHING ADDRESSING THE LIES, DISTORTIONS, THAT KEPT A SET OF DIFFERENT FEELINGS, VALUES, KEPT THEM HIDDEN FROM ME, YOU WOULD NOT BE HEARING FROM ME."