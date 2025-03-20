or
Richard Gere's Wife Posts Rare Photos of Him With Their Kids to Celebrate His 'First Spanish Father's Day' After Moving to Spain

Photo of Alejandra and Richard Gere and a photo of their two sons.
Source: mega;@alejandragere/instagram

Richard Gere has been living in Spain for less than a year.

By:

March 20 2025, Published 1:06 p.m. ET

Richard Gere and wife Alejandra Gere are thriving in their new lives overseas!

On Wednesday, March 19, Alejandra shared a few rare family photos to celebrate her spouse on Father's Day in Spain.

Source: @alejandragere/instagram

Richard Gere's wife, Alejandra, posted rare photos of their two sons on Instagram.

"Happy 1st Spanish Father's Day to the best dad of the world ❤️," she wrote on top of a picture showing their two sons, Alexander, 5, and James, 4, with the movie star, 75, and herself at the beach running in the shallow area of an ocean.

She also uploaded another image that included her son Albert, 11, whom she welcomed during a previous relationship.

The Instagram caption was in Spanish, but translates to, "Happy first Spanish Father's Day ♥️♥️ We love you!!! #fathersday #diadelpadre."

"Congratulations to your children, for having a wonderful father💕 💕," one fan gushed in the comments section, while another wrote, "Here’s to many more ❤️."

Source: @alejandragere/instagram

'Happy 1st Spanish Father's Day,' Alejandra captioned the shots.

As OK! reported, Richard — who also has older son Homer, 25, with ex-wife Carey Lowell — announced he was moving to Spain in an April 2024 interview with Vanity Fair Spain.

"For Alejandra, it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends and her culture. She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so it is only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers," he explained of previously living near Hollywood.

"I love Spain and I think your lifestyle is fabulous," the Pretty Woman lead raved. "Also your ability to live transmitting joy and happiness. It is a beautiful place, the food is extraordinary and the people exude sensitivity and generosity, as well as a strong will to laugh and enjoy."

Richard touched on the subject more recently during a November episode of Today, spilling, "My wife is Spanish, and we’re going there for her family, her friends, her culture. The kids are bilingual, so it’s really going to be great for them."

Source: @alejandragere/instagram

The family recently moved to Spain after living near Hollywood for years.

The star married Alejandra, 42, in 2018, but he recently claimed she had "no idea" who he was when they first met.

"None. She didn't see movies, which was great. I was very happy about that," he confessed to a reporter.

His wife interrupted her spouse to clarify, "No, wait a minute. Richard, I knew who you were."

Source: mega

The movie star claimed his spouse didn't know who he was when they first met.

"I didn't see many of your movies," the Spanish activist corrected, explaining she wasn't someone who avoided films in general.

"She thought I was George Clooney, but other than that, she knew exactly who I was," Richard quipped, prompting his spouse to giggle.

