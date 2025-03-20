Richard Gere's Wife Posts Rare Photos of Him With Their Kids to Celebrate His 'First Spanish Father's Day' After Moving to Spain

"Happy 1st Spanish Father's Day to the best dad of the world ❤️," she wrote on top of a picture showing their two sons, Alexander, 5, and James, 4, with the movie star, 75, and herself at the beach running in the shallow area of an ocean.

She also uploaded another image that included her son Albert, 11, whom she welcomed during a previous relationship.

The Instagram caption was in Spanish, but translates to, "Happy first Spanish Father's Day ♥️♥️ We love you!!! #fathersday #diadelpadre."

"Congratulations to your children, for having a wonderful father💕 💕," one fan gushed in the comments section, while another wrote, "Here’s to many more ❤️."