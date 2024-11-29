Richard Gere, 75, Claims Wife Alejandra Silva, 41, 'Thought' He Was George Clooney When They Met
Richard Gere and his wife, Alejandra Silva, have slightly different recollections of their first encounter.
While at the ELLE for Future 2024 event on Wednesday, November 27, the movie star insisted Silva "had no idea who I was" when they crossed paths.
"None. She didn't see movies, which was great," the 75-year-old actor noted to ELLE Spain at the Madrid, Spain, event. "I was very happy about that."
Silva, 41, interrupted her spouse to clarify, "No, wait a minute. Richard, I knew who you were."
"I didn't see many of your movies," the Spanish activist confessed, explaining she wasn't someone who avoided films all together.
"She thought I was George Clooney, but other than that, she knew exactly who I was," Gere quipped, causing Silva to laugh.
Needless to say, things have obviously changed, with Silva revealing she fell in love with Gere after watching 2014's Time Out of Mind: "He's so s--- there."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The pair married in 2018 and have since welcomed two sons together.
For the couple's night out, the Pretty Woman lead looked handsome in a black suit, white shirt and black bow tie, while his other half stunned in a strapless black dress that featured a colorful floral design.
Earlier this month, the Golden Globe winner confirmed he and Silva are moving to Spain with their two children.
"My wife is Spanish, and we’re going there for her family, her friends, her culture," he shared on Today. "The kids are bilingual, so it’s really going to be great for them."
"Then you’ll become bilingual, hopefully," co-host Savannah Guthrie replied, to which Gere joked, "Perfect! You come to Spain, we’ll do the whole show in Spanish."
"Challenge accepted!" the TV star declared.
Gere first touched on the idea to go overseas in an April interview with Vanity Fair Spain.
"For Alejandra, it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends and her culture. She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so it is only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers," he explained of currently living near Hollywood.
"I love Spain and I think your lifestyle is fabulous," he continued. "Also your ability to live transmitting joy and happiness. It is a beautiful place, the food is extraordinary and the people exude sensitivity and generosity, as well as a strong will to laugh and enjoy."
The actor was previously married to Cindy Crawford and Carey Lowell.