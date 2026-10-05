Ricki Lake Makes Rare Comment About Ex-Husband's Suicide 10 Years After His Death
Oct. 5 2026, Published 2:53 p.m. ET
Ricki Lake briefly revisited the loss of her late ex-husband Christian Evans while offering support to Mary Cosby, whose son died earlier this year.
"I also am someone who is very accustomed to loss. I lost my husband almost 10 years ago," Lake said during a September 30 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. "And having to rise in the public and just, you know, go through this, it's really a testament to you and your strength."
Lake's husband died by suicide in February 2017 at age 45 after struggling with bipolar disorder.
Lake Drew on Her Own Experience With Grief
The Hairspray star was speaking to Cosby about the experience of facing devastating loss in the public eye, just as she did after Evans' death.
Lake said she believes The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star's openness about her grief is a comfort to others. "I think she is helping. She's really doing a service," the 58-year-old noted, before adding, "It's an honor to be here with you tonight."
She Told Cosby Her Openness Is Helping Others
Lake continued praising Cosby's approach to her own loss, telling the reality star, "You've handled this with such grace."
The brief exchange marked one of Lake's rare public references to Evans.
The Cry-Baby alum has previously used her own experience to discuss grief and mental illness.
In 2024, Lake spoke at the End Well symposium about how becoming a public figure who shared her grief eventually helped her connect with others dealing with bipolar disorder and loss.
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Lake Tried to Save Evans
At the same symposium, Lake recalled how difficult it was to watch Evans' mental health deteriorate before his death.
"We were together four years before he had his first psychotic break," remembered the Daytime Emmy winner. "It was almost more shocking seeing him turn into another person than his ultimate death."
She added, "I went to great lengths to save him; I did everything I could in my power to bring him to the doctor to get him help, and it was really challenging."
She later reflected on the guilt she carried after his death. "I'm a manifester, I get s--- done," Lake declared. "And when it came to fixing him, I couldn't fix him, I couldn't save him."
They Remained Close After Divorce
Lake began dating the jewelry designer, in 2010 before they became engaged in 2011. The couple eloped in 2012 before separating in 2014, though they remained close afterward.
Following his suicide in 2017, the veteran television presenter wrote, "The world didn't understand this man, but I did."
Months later, she explained why she felt able to publicly discuss his condition. She revealed Evans acknowledged his bipolar disorder in a note he left behind.
"That was him finally owning it. That was him giving me permission to tell his story," Lake concluded.
The China Beach actress later married Ross Burningham in 2022.