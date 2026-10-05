NEWS Ricki Lake Makes Rare Comment About Ex-Husband's Suicide 10 Years After His Death Source: MEGA; @RICKILAKE/ INSTAGRAM Ricki Lake comforted Mary Cosby by sharing her own grief from her ex-husband's 2017 death by suicide. Joshua Sila Oct. 5 2026, Published 2:53 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Lake Drew on Her Own Experience With Grief

Source: MEGA Ricki Lake praised Mary Cosby for sharing her heartbreak on television, saying her openness comforts other grieving people.

The Hairspray star was speaking to Cosby about the experience of facing devastating loss in the public eye, just as she did after Evans' death. Lake said she believes The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star's openness about her grief is a comfort to others. "I think she is helping. She's really doing a service," the 58-year-old noted, before adding, "It's an honor to be here with you tonight."

Article continues below advertisement

She Told Cosby Her Openness Is Helping Others

Source: MEGA; @MARYMCOSBY/ INSTAGRAM Ricki Lake commended Mary Cosby's strength, recalling how sharing her own tragic history previously helped her break through intense isolation.

Lake continued praising Cosby's approach to her own loss, telling the reality star, "You've handled this with such grace." The brief exchange marked one of Lake's rare public references to Evans. The Cry-Baby alum has previously used her own experience to discuss grief and mental illness. In 2024, Lake spoke at the End Well symposium about how becoming a public figure who shared her grief eventually helped her connect with others dealing with bipolar disorder and loss.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Lake Tried to Save Evans

Source: @RICKILAKE/ INSTAGRAM Ricki Lake was heartbroken witnessing her ex-husband's mental decline and carried guilt over being unable to rescue him.

At the same symposium, Lake recalled how difficult it was to watch Evans' mental health deteriorate before his death. "We were together four years before he had his first psychotic break," remembered the Daytime Emmy winner. "It was almost more shocking seeing him turn into another person than his ultimate death." She added, "I went to great lengths to save him; I did everything I could in my power to bring him to the doctor to get him help, and it was really challenging." She later reflected on the guilt she carried after his death. "I'm a manifester, I get s--- done," Lake declared. "And when it came to fixing him, I couldn't fix him, I couldn't save him."

They Remained Close After Divorce

Source: @RICKILAKE/ INSTAGRAM Ricki Lake stated that her late ex-husband's final note acknowledged his condition, which she viewed as permission to share his story.