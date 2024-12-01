Ricki Lake Went to 'Great Lengths' to Save Late Ex-Husband From 'Psychotic Breaks' Before His Suicide: 'It Was Really Challenging'

"I didn’t understand what bipolar disorder meant at first," Lake, who was married to Evans from 2012 until 2014, admitted. "I know he suffered from depression and had a lot of pain. We were together four years before he had his first psychotic break. It was almost more shocking seeing him turn into another person than his ultimate death."

"I went to great lengths to save him; I did everything I could in my power to bring him to the doctor to get him help, and it was really challenging," she explained. "He had his second psychotic break two years after the first and ultimately took his life in [February] of 2017."