Ricky Martin, 53, Poses Naked in Shocking Shirtless Selfie: Photo
Oct. 1 2025, Published 4:51 p.m. ET
Over two decades after releasing his viral hit, Ricky Martin is still livin' la vida loca.
The 53-year-old singer almost exposed everything in a near-naked, shirtless mirror selfie on Tuesday, September 30.
Martin flashed his toned abs while photographing himself from the hips upward. He cut off the image just before exposing his privates as he smirked for the camera.
The singer displayed his tattoos on his pecs and biceps while flaunting V-cut definition beneath his stomach muscles. He set the sultry Instagram story to "Push" by Connor Price and Nic D.
Ricky Martin's VMAs Wardrobe Malfunction
On September 7, Martin once again posed shirtless as he revealed he suffered a wardrobe malfunction before his MTV VMAs 2025 performance.
"Lots of laughter, friends and even a little wardrobe malfunction (I can sew if need be by the way 😆)," he captioned a photo of himself threading a needle through his pants. "Lots of Make Up and grooming and friends around! it’s gonna be a very special day. Thank you @danielavesco for documenting it all this morning. Don’t forget to watch @vmas tonight."
Ricky Martin Wins Latin Icon at the 2025 VMAs
The "Private Emotion" singer was presented with the Latin Icon award during the event, which took place at New York's UBS Arena.
"This is very simple. This is for you all...I am addicted to your applause," he gushed. "That's why I keep coming back. It's you, not only here in America, but all of the world."
The musician continued, "Thank you so much because it's been 40 years. I started when I was a baby, and we're still here. We just want to unite countries, we just want to break boundaries. We just want to keep music alive."
Martin dedicated the trophy to his four kids: Matteo and Valentino, 17, Lucia, 6, and Renn, 5.
"Everything I do, I do it with you in my mind and in my heart..." he expressed. "And that's it! I love you."
Prior to accepting the honor, he performed a medley of his top hits from the past few decades: "Livin' la Vida Loca," "Pégate," "Shake Your Bon-Bon," "Vente Pa' Ca," "María" and "La Copa de la Vida."
Ricky Martin's Foot Fetish
During a February 2024 interview, Martin unexpectedly revealed he has a foot fetish.
"I love feet. I have a foot thing. I love foot massages, and I would kiss your feet like crazy for hours," he confessed. "But we all have something. Some have a fetish of armpits."
He credited fans who can "draw [his] feet like a piece of art."
"They write to me: 'Ricky, I can recognize your feet a mile away,'" he explained.