10 of the Biggest Moments From the MTV VMAs 2025: Ozzy Osbourne's Tribute, Lady Gaga's Jaw-Dropping Outfit and More

Ariana Grande Thanked Her Therapists and G-- People

Source: MEGA

Ariana Grande thanked many people when she delivered her acceptance speech for Best Pop for "Brighter Days Ahead" at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards on September 7. "Thank you so much. Oh my God, this is so kind.... I have to start by saying thank you so much to my fans. I'm gonna cry. I love you with every fiber of my being. Thank you, MTV," Grande, who won a total of three awards at the awards show, said on stage. After giving a shout-out to the most important people in her life and career, she added, "And thank you to my therapist and g-- people. I love you."

BLACKPINK's Rosé Shared an Emotional Speech at the MTV VMAs 2025

Source: MTV/YouTube BLACKPINK's Rosé Won Song of the Year for her and Bruno Mars' song 'APT.'

BLACKPINK's Rosé got emotional while accepting the Song of the Year recognition for her collaboration with Bruno Mars, "APT." Facing the attendees at the UBS Arena in New York, the K-pop star opened up about the best advice she's received. "As my therapist tells me to do every day, I'd like to thank myself for not giving up even in the toughest of times. And always remember: You've got you," she said. Rosé made the award extra special by dedicating it to her 16-year-old self, adding, "Someone asked me the other day what my fear in life was, and I was quite shocked at my own response. I had no idea how deeply personal this journey had been for me. I told them I feared that somewhere along the way this journey of pursuing my dreams, I might hit a wall and possibly disappoint my 16-year-old self, who grew up always an oddball among society that wished someday she, too, could be herself and equally pursue her dreams just as well as anyone else I saw on television." In addition to thanking herself, Rosé also emotionally expressed her gratitude to Mars, whom she called her "absolute idol and incredible teacher." "I love you so much. I hope you're proud," she continued.

Busta Rhymes Honored Late MTV VJ Ananda Lewis

Source: MTV/YouTube MTV VJ Ananda Lewis died on June 11 at the age of 52.

In his speech after accepting the inaugural Rock the Bells Visionary Award, Busta Rhymes honored late MTV VJ Ananda Lewis, who died of b----- cancer on June 11 at the age of 52. "I want to thank — and I think we all need to acknowledge — the incredible woman that loved us very much when we came to MTV during the '90s," he said of Lewis. "An incredible woman that loved me and she loved us. She loved the culture; she lifted us up." The "Look at Me Now" rapper added, "I love her very much. I miss her very much, The late, great, incredible royal empress Ananda Lewis. I want to pick up her mother, her father, her sister Lakshmi." The 53-year-old also reminded the viewers and fans that "the blessings don't stop, so we don't stop, baby."

KATSEYE Marked Their MTV VMAs Debut

Source: MTV/YouTube KATSEYE debuted in 2024.

Global girl group KATSEYE dominated the stage during their debut at the MTV VMAs 2025. All six members — Sophia Laforteza, Daniela Avanzini, Manon Bannerman, Megan Skiendiel, Lara Raj and Yoonchae Jeung — made their fans move and groove as they performed their hit tracks "Gnarly" and "Gabriela."

Lady Gaga Turned Heads With Her Jaw-Dropping Outfit

Source: @vmas/Instagram Lady Gaga returned to her tour after her brief appearance at the MTV VMAs.

Amid her Mayhem Ball Tour in North America, Lady Gaga delivered "magic" to the 2025 MTV VMAs when she arrived in an oversized outfit from the Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2025 ready-to-wear collection. The ensemble featured a purple base and massive black ruffles that matched her sheer black gloves. She accessorized with a tall headpiece with red flowers, matching her red lipstick.

Lady Gaga Took Home the Most Wins

Source: MTV/YouTube Lady Gaga led the list of nominees with 12 nods.

After leading the list with 12 nominations, Lady Gaga made headlines by taking home the most wins: Best Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Collaboration (with Mars for "Die With a Smile") and Artist of the Year. "Thank you 'little monsters,' my fans, for always supporting me and for always supporting the monster in me. And to my partner in all things, Michael [Polansky], creating this year with you was a beautiful, beautiful dream, and you have been my partner every step of the way. I dedicate this to you too, my love," she shared in her Artist of the Year acceptance speech.

Mariah Carey Playfully Called Out MTV While Accepting Her First VMA

Source: MTV/YouTube Mariah Carey won the award for 'Type Dangerous' video.

For the first time ever, Mariah Carey accepted her first Moon Person — Best R&B Video — for her "Type Dangerous." She also received the Video Vanguard Award, which was presented to her by Grande. In her Video Vanguard Award speech, the "We Belong Together" hitmaker teased MTV after getting her first VMA. "I just have one question: What in the Sam Hill were you waiting for? I'm kidding. I love you," said Carey.

MTV VMAs 2025 Paid Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

Source: MTV/YouTube Ozzy Osbourne died on July 22, just weeks after performing at his farewell show.

Jack Osbourne and his four daughters honored Ozzy Osbourne, who died on July 22, at the 2025 MTV VMAs. In a video message, Jack — who wore a matching Ozzy T-shirt with his kids — delivered a message before a tribute performance. "I wish we could be there as you celebrate my dad's amazing musical journey," he said. "It would make him incredibly happy to see these great musicians carry on his legacy and help inspire the next generation of rockers." A Aerosmith members Steven Tyler and Joe Perry then appeared on stage alongside Yungblud and Nuno Bettencourt to perform a medley of the Prince of Darkness' greatest hits, including "Crazy Train," "Changes" and "Mama, I'm Coming Home."

Sabrina Carpenter Dropped an F-Bomb After Winning Best Album

Source: MTV/YouTube Sabrina Carpenter won her second Moon Person at the awards show.

While accepting the award for Best Album, Sabrina Carpenter was blunt as she addressed the backlash her latest album, Man's Best Friend, received. "This world, as we all know, can be so full of criticism and discrimination and negativity. So to get to be a part of something so often, more than not, that is something that can bring you light, make you smile, make you dance and make you feel like the world is your f------ oyster, I am so grateful, so grateful to do that," she said. The "Manchild" songstress concluded the speech, "So thanks, everyone here. But most importantly, my fans are just, you've been there for me. So thank you. And the last thing I'll say is every artist here tonight that is nominated, that's performing, that is just standing here looking amazing, you all mean so much to me and have inspired me so much. So thanks for letting me be in this room with you. I love you all very much."

Tate McRae Delivered a Sultry Performance

Source: MTV/YouTube Tate McRae wore a sheer dress to the MTV VMAs 2025.