or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Rihanna
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Rihanna's Dad Ronald Fenty, 70, Dead Following 'Brief Illness'

photo of Rihanna
Source: mega

Rihanna's dad, Ronald Fenty, has reportedly died.

By:

May 31 2025, Published 12:41 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Rihanna’s father, Ronald Fenty, reportedly died early in the morning on Saturday, May 31, in Los Angeles, where his family members gathered to say goodbye.

An exact cause of death is unknown — however, Ronald battled a “brief illness” before his passing.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Rihanna

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

rihanna dad ronald fenty dead
Source: mega

The superstar's father died following a 'brief illness.'

On Wednesday, May 28, Rihanna’s brother Rajad Fenty was pictured arriving at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills. Though the entertainer was not photographed, a source revealed to a news outlet that she was in the car with her brother.

The death of the superstar’s father comes weeks after she announced she was pregnant with her third child.

More to come…

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.