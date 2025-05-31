Rihanna's Dad Ronald Fenty, 70, Dead Following 'Brief Illness'
Rihanna’s father, Ronald Fenty, reportedly died early in the morning on Saturday, May 31, in Los Angeles, where his family members gathered to say goodbye.
An exact cause of death is unknown — however, Ronald battled a “brief illness” before his passing.
On Wednesday, May 28, Rihanna’s brother Rajad Fenty was pictured arriving at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills. Though the entertainer was not photographed, a source revealed to a news outlet that she was in the car with her brother.
The death of the superstar’s father comes weeks after she announced she was pregnant with her third child.
More to come…