Rihanna Responds After EJ Johnson Complains About Waiting for Her at Dior Show

Rihanna reacted after EJ Johnson complains about waiting for her at the Dior show.

The Rich Kids of Beverly Hills alum called out the singer for allegedly arriving late to the Christian Dior show during Paris Fashion Week.

EJ, the child of basketball legend Magic Johnson and Cookie Johnson, recapped the September 29 Dior show in an Instagram video, claiming the presentation started an hour late because Rihanna had not arrived yet.

“We just left the Dior show. Getting out of there was crazy, but the show itself was beautiful. It did start an hour late because Rihanna was late. We didn’t care to wait for her, but the show was beautiful nonetheless,” the socialite said.

Days later, a video of EJ outside their hotel began circulating online.

In the clip, they posed for paparazzi before attempting to enter the hotel with their team, only to seemingly be stopped from going inside.

That caught Rihanna’s attention.

The “Umbrella” singer, 38, left a short but seemingly pointed response in the comments section of the video.

“D---," she wrote.