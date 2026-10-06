Rihanna Responds After EJ Johnson Complains About Waiting for Her at Dior Show
Oct. 6 2026, Updated 9:31 a.m. ET
Rihanna appears to have a message for EJ Johnson.
The Rich Kids of Beverly Hills alum called out the singer for allegedly arriving late to the Christian Dior show during Paris Fashion Week.
Rihanna Responded to EJ Johnson’s Claims With One Word
EJ, the child of basketball legend Magic Johnson and Cookie Johnson, recapped the September 29 Dior show in an Instagram video, claiming the presentation started an hour late because Rihanna had not arrived yet.
“We just left the Dior show. Getting out of there was crazy, but the show itself was beautiful. It did start an hour late because Rihanna was late. We didn’t care to wait for her, but the show was beautiful nonetheless,” the socialite said.
Days later, a video of EJ outside their hotel began circulating online.
In the clip, they posed for paparazzi before attempting to enter the hotel with their team, only to seemingly be stopped from going inside.
That caught Rihanna’s attention.
The “Umbrella” singer, 38, left a short but seemingly pointed response in the comments section of the video.
“D---," she wrote.
Rihanna Stunned in An All-Black Ensemble At the Dior Show
EJ's comments about the Dior show came after Rihanna made her way to Paris Fashion Week for several high-profile appearances.
For her first Paris Fashion Week event, she attended the Matières Fécales RTW Spring/Summer 2027 show on September 28.
The “Rude Boy” singer went all out for the occasion, wearing a tinseled gold skirt and matching jacket over a black bustier.
She styled the Cecile Feilchenfeldt-knitted look with matching Christian Louboutin heels and a gold choker necklace.
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The following day, Rihanna switched things up for the Dior show, opting for a much more understated all-black look.
The business mogul wore an oversized black coat over a lace camisole, pairing the ensemble with black sunglasses and matching heels.
She wore her dark brown curls in an updo and accessorized with black sunglasses and layers of silver jewelry.
The Fenty founder was photographed ahead of the show as well as seated inside the venue, where she watched Dior’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection.
Per reports, she arrived an hour late to that event, resulting in a delay to the runway presentation.
Before the runway events, Rihanna was also making the most of her time in the French capital.
She was spotted in Paris wearing a black-and-bronze pleated Ferragamo dress after attending a Céline Dion concert.
The " Diamonds" singer had previously been seen supporting Celine earlier in September, when she attended another one of the legendary vocalist’s performances.
Representatives for both Rihanna and EJ have not commented on the apparent exchange.