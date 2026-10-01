Rihanna Brings Sons RZA and Riot to A$AP Rocky's Concert in Paris: See the Cute Photos
Oct. 1 2026, Published 12:26 p.m. ET
Rihanna turned A$AP Rocky's latest performance into a family affair.
The "Diamonds" singer was spotted enjoying her longtime parter's concert in Paris alongside their young sons, RZA and Riot, as the family watched A$AP Rocky take the stage.
Rihanna appeared to be in full mom mode throughout the show, holding her children close and helping them take in their dad's performance from the crowd.
Rihanna Holds Her Son Close During the Concert
Rihanna kept one of her boys securely in her arms as they watched the performance together.
The superstar wore oversized sunglasses and a black leather jacket layered over a lighter collared top, while her son sported a bright orange hoodie and large headphones to protect his ears from the concert noise.
The sweet moment showed Rihanna balancing a night out with her role as a mom while supporting Rocky.
Rihanna Helps Her Son Enjoy His Dad's Performance
Another photo captured Rihanna standing alongside her son as he appeared to take in the action happening on stage.
With his headphones still firmly in place, the little boy stayed close to his mom while another woman showed him something on a phone.
Rihanna looked down at her son during the interaction, appearing focused on making sure he was comfortable amid the excitement.
Rihanna Cheers on A$AP Rocky With Her Little Boy
Rihanna appeared to get into the spirit of the show as she raised one hand in the air while holding her son with the other.
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Rihanna Shares a Sweet Moment With Her Son
The concert wasn't all about watching the stage.
At one point, Rihanna was photographed smiling warmly at one of her boys as the two appeared to share a quiet moment amid the dark, crowded venue.
The candid interaction offered a glimpse at the family's night together away from the spectacle happening onstage.
Rihanna Keeps Her Son Close in the Crowd
Rihanna continued carrying her son as the family enjoyed the performance, with the little boy's bright orange outfit making him easy to spot in the dimly lit venue.
Rihanna and Her Son Take in the Show Together
In another candid moment, Rihanna held up a phone while looking toward her son, who appeared to be watching her intently.
The family outing comes years into Rihanna and the rapper's relationship. The longtime friends were first romantically linked in 2020 before welcoming their first son, RZA, in May 2022. Their second son, Riot, arrived in August 2023, and the couple have since welcomed their third child, daughter Rocki Irish.