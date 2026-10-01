or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Rihanna
OK LogoPHOTOS

Rihanna Brings Sons RZA and Riot to A$AP Rocky's Concert in Paris: See the Cute Photos

Image of Rihanna
Source: MEGA

Rihanna enjoyed a family night out with sons RZA and Riot as they supported A$AP Rocky during his concert in Paris.

Oct. 1 2026, Published 12:26 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Rihanna turned A$AP Rocky's latest performance into a family affair.

The "Diamonds" singer was spotted enjoying her longtime parter's concert in Paris alongside their young sons, RZA and Riot, as the family watched A$AP Rocky take the stage.

Rihanna appeared to be in full mom mode throughout the show, holding her children close and helping them take in their dad's performance from the crowd.

Article continues below advertisement

Rihanna Holds Her Son Close During the Concert

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Rihanna held one of her young sons close as the family watched A$AP Rocky perform in Paris.
Source: MEGA

Rihanna held one of her young sons close as the family watched A$AP Rocky perform in Paris.

Rihanna kept one of her boys securely in her arms as they watched the performance together.

The superstar wore oversized sunglasses and a black leather jacket layered over a lighter collared top, while her son sported a bright orange hoodie and large headphones to protect his ears from the concert noise.

The sweet moment showed Rihanna balancing a night out with her role as a mom while supporting Rocky.

Article continues below advertisement

Rihanna Helps Her Son Enjoy His Dad's Performance

Image of Rihanna stayed by her son's side as he experiences his dad's Paris concert.
Source: MEGA

Rihanna stayed by her son's side as he experienced his dad's Paris concert.

Another photo captured Rihanna standing alongside her son as he appeared to take in the action happening on stage.

With his headphones still firmly in place, the little boy stayed close to his mom while another woman showed him something on a phone.

Rihanna looked down at her son during the interaction, appearing focused on making sure he was comfortable amid the excitement.

Article continues below advertisement

Rihanna Cheers on A$AP Rocky With Her Little Boy

Image of Rihanna raised her hand in the air while holding her son during A$AP Rocky's energetic Paris performance.
Source: MEGA

Rihanna raised her hand in the air while holding her son during A$AP Rocky's energetic Paris performance.

Rihanna appeared to get into the spirit of the show as she raised one hand in the air while holding her son with the other.

MORE ON:
Rihanna

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Rihanna Shares a Sweet Moment With Her Son

Image of Rihanna flashed a sweet smile at her son as the pair shared a tender moment during the concert.
Source: MEGA

Rihanna flashed a sweet smile at her son as the pair shared a tender moment during the concert.

The concert wasn't all about watching the stage.

At one point, Rihanna was photographed smiling warmly at one of her boys as the two appeared to share a quiet moment amid the dark, crowded venue.

The candid interaction offered a glimpse at the family's night together away from the spectacle happening onstage.

Article continues below advertisement

Rihanna Keeps Her Son Close in the Crowd

Image of Rihanna kept her son close as they watched A$AP Rocky take the stage.
Source: MEGA

Rihanna kept her son close as they watched A$AP Rocky take the stage.

Rihanna continued carrying her son as the family enjoyed the performance, with the little boy's bright orange outfit making him easy to spot in the dimly lit venue.

Article continues below advertisement

Rihanna and Her Son Take in the Show Together

Image of Rihanna enjoyed A$AP Rocky's Paris concert with their sons as the longtime couple continues balancing their careers with raising their growing family.
Source: MEGA

Rihanna enjoyed A$AP Rocky's Paris concert with their sons as the longtime couple continues balancing their careers with raising their growing family.

In another candid moment, Rihanna held up a phone while looking toward her son, who appeared to be watching her intently.

The family outing comes years into Rihanna and the rapper's relationship. The longtime friends were first romantically linked in 2020 before welcoming their first son, RZA, in May 2022. Their second son, Riot, arrived in August 2023, and the couple have since welcomed their third child, daughter Rocki Irish.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.