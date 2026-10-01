PHOTOS Rihanna Brings Sons RZA and Riot to A$AP Rocky's Concert in Paris: See the Cute Photos Source: MEGA Rihanna enjoyed a family night out with sons RZA and Riot as they supported A$AP Rocky during his concert in Paris. Taylor Camp Oct. 1 2026, Published 12:26 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Rihanna turned A$AP Rocky's latest performance into a family affair. The "Diamonds" singer was spotted enjoying her longtime parter's concert in Paris alongside their young sons, RZA and Riot, as the family watched A$AP Rocky take the stage. Rihanna appeared to be in full mom mode throughout the show, holding her children close and helping them take in their dad's performance from the crowd.

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Rihanna Holds Her Son Close During the Concert

Source: MEGA Rihanna held one of her young sons close as the family watched A$AP Rocky perform in Paris.

Rihanna kept one of her boys securely in her arms as they watched the performance together. The superstar wore oversized sunglasses and a black leather jacket layered over a lighter collared top, while her son sported a bright orange hoodie and large headphones to protect his ears from the concert noise. The sweet moment showed Rihanna balancing a night out with her role as a mom while supporting Rocky.

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Rihanna Helps Her Son Enjoy His Dad's Performance

Source: MEGA Rihanna stayed by her son's side as he experienced his dad's Paris concert.

Another photo captured Rihanna standing alongside her son as he appeared to take in the action happening on stage. With his headphones still firmly in place, the little boy stayed close to his mom while another woman showed him something on a phone. Rihanna looked down at her son during the interaction, appearing focused on making sure he was comfortable amid the excitement.

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Rihanna Cheers on A$AP Rocky With Her Little Boy

Source: MEGA Rihanna raised her hand in the air while holding her son during A$AP Rocky's energetic Paris performance.

Rihanna appeared to get into the spirit of the show as she raised one hand in the air while holding her son with the other.

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Rihanna Shares a Sweet Moment With Her Son

Source: MEGA Rihanna flashed a sweet smile at her son as the pair shared a tender moment during the concert.

The concert wasn't all about watching the stage. At one point, Rihanna was photographed smiling warmly at one of her boys as the two appeared to share a quiet moment amid the dark, crowded venue. The candid interaction offered a glimpse at the family's night together away from the spectacle happening onstage.

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Rihanna Keeps Her Son Close in the Crowd

Source: MEGA Rihanna kept her son close as they watched A$AP Rocky take the stage.

Rihanna continued carrying her son as the family enjoyed the performance, with the little boy's bright orange outfit making him easy to spot in the dimly lit venue.

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Rihanna and Her Son Take in the Show Together

Source: MEGA Rihanna enjoyed A$AP Rocky's Paris concert with their sons as the longtime couple continues balancing their careers with raising their growing family.