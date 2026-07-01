Rihanna Shows Off Her Cleavage in Busty Bra and Matching Yellow Set: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Rihanna is serving up major heat in her recent Instagram post. Wearing a yellow lingerie set for her own brand, Savage X Fenty, the Grammy winner took to social media to share the sultry new campaign images, and fans wasted no time flooding her comments with praise. The set features a vibrant yellow bra with delicate floral lace detailing paired with matching panties. She wore a yellow button-down over it and finished off her look with green and pink heels. In one striking shot, Rihanna posed on her knees facing the camera, serving looks in summery make-up and tons of vibrant pink blush, her ombre hair worn down with a slight crimp.

Article continues below advertisement

A Savage Summer

Source: @badgalriri/Instagram Fans wasted no time commenting on Rihanna's recent post.

The post marks her latest launch for the brand, with the drop of their summer collection. Captioning the post, "new savage for de summa ☀️🌼," it quickly racked up over 900,000 likes and more than 8,000 comments within hours. One commenter wrote, "The prettiest girl in the world." "It’s savage szn!" said another. "THIS BLUSH IS EVERYTHING MAMAAAAA," a third weighed in. With one even quoting her famous song "Umbrella," "Little miss Sunshine, Rihanna where you at? ☀️🌼."

Article continues below advertisement

Pregnant Again?

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Some speculated that the singer may be pregnant with another baby.

Some people in the comments had speculations that she may be expecting another child with her husband, A$AP Rocky, since she was seen covering her stomach, asking, "Why is she hiding her belly? 👀." The famous duo first met in 2012 and have been in a committed relationship since 2020 after remaining friends for years. Together, they already share three children: sons RZA, born in 2022, and Riot, born in 2023. They also have one daughter, Rocki, whom they welcomed in 2025.

Clothes Made for Everyone

Source: @badgalriri/Instagram Savage x Fenty is focused on being an inclusive brand.