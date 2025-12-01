Rihanna Unveils Never-Before-Seen Baby Bump Bikini Photo While Pregnant With Daughter Rocki

Article continues below advertisement

Rihanna is looking back on her pregnancy with a rare photo of her baby bump. The singer, 37, bared her pregnant belly in a green bikini from a vacation to Barbados in a Sunday, November 30, Instagram post. Rihanna turned to the side and flaunted her curves in a tiny top, thong and matching sunglasses. She accessorized with a thick ring and bangles as her long hair cascaded behind her in loose waves.

Source: @badgalriri/Instagram Rihanna gave birth to her daughter, Rocki, in September.

The musician was pictured in front of a scenic ocean and palm trees. Elsewhere in the photo dump, Rihanna caressed her stomach in a pink two-piece while sitting on the grass, playing with her other children. In a different photo, she held one son in her arms and took the other child by the hand while strolling along a boardwalk. She once again exposed her baby bump in a red bikini and long black shorts. The throwback snapshots were included in the star's social media tribute to Barbados, her hometown. "Congratulations to Barbados, MY HOME, on our 59th year of Independence and our 4th year as a Republic!" she wrote. "Today also marks the installation of our 2nd President, His Excellency Lieutenant Colonel The Most Honorable Jeffrey Bostic, who alongside our Honorable Prime Minister Mia Mottley will continue to lead Barbados with excellence!! Barbados I L🇧🇧VE YOU!!!! #Bajan2DeBone."

Rihanna's Newborn Daughter

Source: @badgalriri/Instagram Rihanna has three children with A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna gave birth to her daughter, Rocki, with partner A$AP Rocky on Wednesday, September 24. "Rocki Irish Mayers Sept 13 2025🎀," she captioned a photo of herself holding her little girl in bed. The award-winning artist also shares sons RZA, 3, and Riot Rose, 2, with the rapper.

Rihanna's Pregnancy Announcement

Source: @badgalriri/Instagram Rihanna announced her third pregnancy at the Met Gala.

Rihanna announced her latest pregnancy with a belly-contouring gown at the Met Gala. "Rihanna has always wanted a big family, so she couldn’t be more excited. Rihanna and Rocky are thrilled to be growing their family and they can’t wait to give their boys another sibling," a source dished to People at the time. "They wanted to have their children close together in age, so that they could grow up together and share a close bond," the insider added. "They feel so blessed and are so grateful for this next chapter in their lives. It’s a very special time."

Did Rihanna Hint at Her Child's Gender Before Giving Birth?

Source: MEGA Rihanna is not married to A$AP Rocky.