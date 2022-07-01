Mommy's Day Out!Rihanna Spotted At London Music Festival In Rare Post-Baby Sighting
Rihanna was spotted out and about by a crowd of adoring fans at Wireless Festival in London on Friday, July 1.
The singer was caught on video by a concert attendee at the famed music festival while sporting a black top underneath an oversized black jacket. Her hair was flowing loosely around her shoulders, and she accessorized her look with a silver necklace and large hooped earrings.
This marks one of the very few, rare sightings since the Fenty Beauty founder welcomed her first child with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky, back in May.
"Being a new parent is of course an adjustment, but they are doing great," a source spilled to People in an interview published on May 23. "Their baby boy is healthy and Rihanna is just in awe of him. She really was so excited to be pregnant. She loved it. Meeting her son was of course extremely special too."
"Rihanna barely leaves his side. She is a fantastic mom," the source continued. "She wanted to give birth in L.A. since she has a big house with a yard. She enjoys sitting outside with her baby."
As OK! previously reported, while receiving hundreds of congratulatory messages from celebrities and fans alike, Rihanna's controversial ex Chris Brown also took to social media to offer well wishes to his former flame. Brown shared the message "congratulations" punctuated with prayer hands, a heart and a pregnant woman emoji to his Instagram Story not long after her baby boy's birth was announced.
Although Rihanna has stayed mostly tight-lipped on her bundle of joy since he was born, she spoke to Elle while she was still pregnant, comically comparing her future parenting style to Teresa Giudice from The Real Housewives of New Jersey.
"Teresa from Jersey does not play about her kids. She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be," the Grammy winner told the outlet. "Psycho about it ... You talk about my kids. It's all over."