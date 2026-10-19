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Rihanna Reveals She Has 170 Unreleased Songs as Fans Wait for New Music

image of Rihanna has over a hundred unreleased songs
Source: MEGA

Rihanna has over 100 unreleased songs.

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Oct. 19 2026, Published 6:31 p.m. ET

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Like many artists, Rihanna has an extensive collection of music that has never seen the light of day — and the number of unreleased tracks might surprise fans.

During an October 6 TikTok Live for Fenty Beauty, the 38-year-old superstar revealed that she has at least 170 unreleased songs tucked away in her music vault.

Rihanna explained that she organizes her unreleased material into groups of 10 tracks, offering a glimpse into just how much music she's been keeping under wraps.

"If there are 10 products in a vault, then I have at least 17 vaults," she shared.

While the "Diamonds" hitmaker didn't reveal why so many songs remain unreleased, her recent career moves may offer some insight into why fans are still waiting to hear new music.

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A Decade Since Rihanna Dropped Her Last Full-Length Album

image of Rihanna hasn't released a full-length album since 2016.
Source: MEGA

Rihanna hasn't released a full-length album since 2016.

Rihanna has largely stepped away from releasing new music over the past decade, leaving fans eagerly awaiting her next full-length project.

Although the superstar has dropped occasional singles, including "Friend of Mine" from Smurfs in 2025 and "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in 2022, her last studio album, ANTI, arrived back in 2016. The critically acclaimed record featured fan-favorites such as "Work" and "Love on the Brain."

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Rihanna Has Already Hit the Studio for Her Next Release

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image of Rihanna has already hit the studios for her ninth studio album.
Source: MEGA

Rihanna has already hit the studios for her ninth studio album.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar last year, Rihanna revealed that she had finally "cracked the code" for the creative direction of her long-awaited next album.

The 38-year-old superstar emphasized that after nearly a decade without a full-length release, she feels immense pressure to deliver music that lives up to fans' expectations.

"This much time away from music needs to count for the next thing everyone hears. It has to count. It has to matter. I have to show them the worth in the wait. I cannot put up anything mediocre," Rihanna explained.

More recently, her partner, A$AP Rocky, offered a promising update on her musical comeback.

During an August 5 appearance on The Jason Lee Show, the rapper confirmed that Rihanna was back at work on new material.

"She in the studio right now," Rocky revealed, before playfully acknowledging that he might have shared more than he was supposed to.

"Yeah, I said it. Sorry, babe,” he added.

Rihanna Teases Unexpected Stuff in Her Next Full-Length Release

image of Rihanna teased her new music but has yet to release anything.
Source: MEGA

Rihanna teased her new music but has yet to release anything.

Over the years, Rihanna has proven her versatility across multiple musical genres, delivering everything from emotionally charged hits like "Love the Way You Lie" to dance-floor anthems such as "Work." However, her highly anticipated ninth studio album could mark a major departure from the sound fans have come to expect.

During her 2025 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the "Umbrella" singer teased a bold new creative direction, suggesting that her next project would prioritize artistic expression over mainstream appeal.

"It’s not going to be anything that anybody expects, and it’s not going to be commercial or radio-digestible. It’s going to be where my artistry deserves to be right now," Rihanna revealed.

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