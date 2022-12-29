Rita Ora Puts Her Impressive Physique On Display As She Walks Along The Beach In St. Barths — Pics!
Stunner! Rita Ora showed off her rock solid abs while walking along the beach in St. Barths.
On Wednesday, December 28, the singer simply captioned a slew of photos with a wave emoji.
In the pictures, the singer, 32, sported a blue bikini, blue sarong, sunglasses and a bandana.
Of course, people went crazy over the snap. One person wrote, "🔥🔥🔥," while another said, "yassss girl! you’re slaying ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."
A third person added, "Okkkk."
A few days prior, the musician, who is married to Taika Waititi, revealed she celebrated the holiday season in the U.K.
"Merry Xmas, home for the winter. Have a blessed day everyone I love you! 🎄🎅🏼🧄🤶🏼🌟 swipe for my tipsy made @prosperotequila tequila jingle punch (your welcome)," she captioned some photos of herself on the couch.
It seems like the "For You" songstress is doing better than ever these days, especially since she has the Thor: Ragnarok director by her side.
The two first sparked dating rumors in 2021, and they made their red carpet debut at the Suicide Squad premiere.
“I’m in a great place in my life, that’s all I’m going to say about that,” the actress told Vogue Australia in September 2021. “I just think, respectfully, privacy is important. … I learned a lot in my 20s.”
Ora also shared how she and her man connected in the first place.
“We met in L.A. and it was through friends and it was amazing. Very casual. And then we stayed friends for like four or five years. And it was amazing to kind of get to know you, I think and just feel no pressure. And just, don’t know it was just a more natural thing," she recalled.
“We were both in Australia doing two separate jobs and we didn’t really know that many people in Australia so we just hung out and that was it. We went to a friend’s birthday party and that’s when everything clicked," she continued.
For his part, the New Zealand native gushed about his lady and how thoughtful she is.
“I think we are both romantic. Rita is ... like she’s incredible at gifting. And like thinking about someone, me, ahead of time and planning gifts and things and I’m getting better at that," he noted.