Rita Ora Bares It All in Skimpy Bright Orange Bikini Selfie During London Visit

Rita Ora loves showing off her toned physique. The 34-year-old singer visited London on Monday, November 3, to perform at the Music Industry Trusts Awards. After the event, she took to Instagram to post a few fiery bathroom mirror selfies where she rocked an orange bikini and a black bandana.

Rita Ora's U.K. Photo Dump

Source: @ritaora/Instagram Rita Ora showed off her body in a bikini.

Ora shared a photo dump of her "24 hours in London" on Tuesday and one shot had her rocking the floral two-piece and headband. Her hand tattoos were on full display and she accessorized the look with simple gold jewelry. The "Black Widow" crooner wore no makeup and had her curly blonde hair in a bright updo. She also posted an Instagram Story of herself baring her slim and toned body, this time covering her face with her phone.

Rita's Haute Awards Show Look

Source: @ritaora/Instagram Rita Ora attended the Music Industry Trusts Awards on Monday.

Ora tagged Spanish singer Karol G on the shot, writing: "I love this mami." The awards show was held at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House and raised money for organizations Nordoff & Robbins, as well as the Brit Trust. Ora was joined on stage by singers Louise Redknapp, Emma Bunton, and Sian Welby. Elsewhere in the IG gallery, she shared snaps from the glitzy event. For the party, the "How We Do (Party)" singer sported a Barbie-inspired sequined pink minidress, a thick silver bedazzled necklace, and had her blonde hair styled in short soft waves.

Rita's Trip Continues

Source: @ritaora/Instagram The 'Black Widow' singer posted a photo of her delicious lunch.

She added a hefty hot pink fur coat and matching leggings to stay warm in the chilly autumn weather. Ora kept the jacket on while she performed for the audience. Her husband, Marvel director Taika Waititi, didn't seem to be with her, however, Ora still seemed to be having the time of her life in the United Kingdom. Ora even put a yummy pic of her lunch at her hotel in her photo dump, showing a baby blue place setting of plates, cups and silverware. Her meal consisted of an avocado salad, thick soup, bread, butter, jam and tea.

Source: @ritaora/Instagram Rita Ora rocked a sporty black look for her workout.