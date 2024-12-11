or
Rita Ora Puts Her Curves on Display as She Gushes About 'Prioritizing' Self-Care: Photos

Photo of Rita Ora.
Source: @ritaora/Instagram

Rita Ora captioned the post, 'Self-care and focus - prioritizing myself sometimes is awesome.'

By:

Dec. 11 2024, Published 3:42 p.m. ET

Rita Ora is in her self-care era!

On Tuesday, December 10, the "Poison" singer, 34, showed off her fit figure while giving followers a glimpse into her workout routine.

rita ora curves on display prioritizing self care photos
Source: @ritaora/Instagram

Rita Ora showed off her abs in a back bra and shorts at the gym.

The upload included a photo of Ora with her abs on display in what appeared to be the gym’s bathroom. In the snapshot, the pop star wore a black bra and mini shorts. Elsewhere in the post, she took another picture in the same outfit while in red lighting.

Ora also shared a still of herself in a bikini as she was dripping sweat in the sauna.

“Self-care and focus — prioritizing myself sometimes is awesome. 🙌🏼,” the “For You” artist penned.

In response, fans gushed over the star’s sultry social media content.

“So beautiful,” one person said, while another shared, “😍😍😍😍.”

rita ora curves on display prioritizing self care photos
Source: @ritaora/Instagram

Rita Ora photographed herself in red light during her workout.

As OK! previously reported, Ora recently shocked supporters with her unrecognizable look at The Fashion Awards on Monday, December 2.

While posing on the red carpet at London’s Royal Albert Hall, the "Let You Love Me" songstress wore a spiked-up blonde mullet — a large change from her normal long beachy waves.

In addition to the new hairdo, Ora wore heavy makeup and even bleached her eyebrows for the event. To match her masculine appearance, Ora also donned an oversized gray suit along with chunky rings and earrings.

Rita Ora

rita ora curves on display prioritizing self care photos
Source: @ritaora/Instagram

Rita Ora showed herself sweating in a sauna while wearing her bikini.

After debuting the edgy ensemble, fans had mixed reviews as they speculated if she'd had work done.

"Rita Ora: The midlife crisis," one person penned, while another added, "I get she changed her hair, but why [does] her face look so different?"

"She looks like she’s about to host the Hunger Games," a third troll snapped, while a fourth alleged, "I think the wig is hiding face tape, or there’s fresh work."

rita ora curves on display prioritizing self care photos
Source: @ritaora/Instagram

'So beautiful,' one fan commented on Rita Ora's post about self-care.

A fifth echoed that Ora may have had some work done recently, "Why do celebs think a short blonde haircut will mask their recent plastic surgery lol."

Her new appearance came after Ora opened up about her beauty struggle while promoting her new haircare line, TYPEBEA.

“I have very thin hair… but then I’m Eastern European, so I have very thick eyebrow hair, annoyingly, so I always have tweezers in my bag," she revealed. "It’s been through so much styling — all the TV and films and music and tours and shows and being on the road and not consistently using the right products and committing to what it was I was trying to change."

