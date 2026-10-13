RJ Mitte's Texas Community Left 'Shocked and Heartbroken' Following His Death by Suicide
Oct. 13 2026, Updated 7:07 a.m. ET
RJ Mitte's Texas community is mourning the loss of the beloved actor, with local officials remembering his deep ties to the area and his support for the arts.
“RJ was a beloved member of our community, and his passing has left us shocked and heartbroken,” Cameron County Justice of the Peace Judge Cyndi Hinojosa told a publication.
She also reflected on Mitte's connection to the area, noting how he became more involved in recent years.
“His family has deep roots here, dating back to his grandfather. In recent years, RJ built on those connections, becoming actively involved with local residents and the arts community and helping open a cultural museum. He meant so much to this community, and his loss will be deeply felt,” she said.
Mitte, best known for playing Walter White Jr. on Breaking Bad, died at 34.
Officials Investigate Mitte's Death
As OK! previously reported, a county official confirmed Mitte's death in Texas on Monday, October 12. According to information reported by TMZ, his death was being investigated as an apparent suicide.
It was later revealed he died by suicide, his rep has confirmed.
"It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte," his reps said.
"Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion," they added. "At this time, we ask people to respect the privacy of RJ Mitte's family and close ones."
Mitte's Career on ‘Breaking Bad’ and Beyond
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Mitte became widely known for playing Walter White Jr., the son of Bryan Cranston's Walter White, on AMC's acclaimed crime drama Breaking Bad. He appeared in 56 episodes of the series, earning recognition for his performance.
He continued acting in several other television productions, including Switched at Birth, Now Apocalypse and The Guardians of Justice (Will Save You!).
Earlier in October, Mitte reunited with his Breaking Bad costar Luis Moncada at the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta in New Mexico. The two appeared together in social media posts, smiling as they took in the moment.
Mitte Advocated for Disability Awareness
Mitte was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when he was 3 years old. Throughout his life, he used his platform to support disability awareness and inclusion, serving as a celebrity ambassador for organizations including United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children's.
In 2024, while hosting an event for UNC Best Buddies, he spoke about how living with a disability had shaped his outlook on life.
"Having a disability, it's not a disability. It's knowledge that you can take into the world. It's something you can learn and grow from," he said in 2024 when he hosted an event for UNC Best Buddies. "To me, normal is whatever you make it. Normal is wherever you find yourself belonging, normal is wherever you find yourself the happiest."