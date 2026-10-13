RJ Mitte's Texas Community Left 'Shocked and Heartbroken' Following His Death by Suicide

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RJ Mitte's Texas community is mourning the loss of the beloved actor, with local officials remembering his deep ties to the area and his support for the arts. “RJ was a beloved member of our community, and his passing has left us shocked and heartbroken,” Cameron County Justice of the Peace Judge Cyndi Hinojosa told a publication.

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Source: MEGA RJ Mitte, best known for playing Walter White Jr. on 'Breaking Bad,' died at 34.

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She also reflected on Mitte's connection to the area, noting how he became more involved in recent years. “His family has deep roots here, dating back to his grandfather. In recent years, RJ built on those connections, becoming actively involved with local residents and the arts community and helping open a cultural museum. He meant so much to this community, and his loss will be deeply felt,” she said. Mitte, best known for playing Walter White Jr. on Breaking Bad, died at 34.

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Officials Investigate Mitte's Death

Source: MEGA Local officials remembered Mitte for his family’s longstanding ties to the area and his involvement in the local arts community.

As OK! previously reported, a county official confirmed Mitte's death in Texas on Monday, October 12. According to information reported by TMZ, his death was being investigated as an apparent suicide. It was later revealed he died by suicide, his rep has confirmed. "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte," his reps said. "Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion," they added. "At this time, we ask people to respect the privacy of RJ Mitte's family and close ones."

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Mitte's Career on ‘Breaking Bad’ and Beyond

Source: @LUIS.MONCADA__/TIKTOK RJ Mitte previously reunited with his 'Breaking Bad' costar Luis Moncada at the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta in New Mexico.

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Mitte became widely known for playing Walter White Jr., the son of Bryan Cranston's Walter White, on AMC's acclaimed crime drama Breaking Bad. He appeared in 56 episodes of the series, earning recognition for his performance. He continued acting in several other television productions, including Switched at Birth, Now Apocalypse and The Guardians of Justice (Will Save You!). Earlier in October, Mitte reunited with his Breaking Bad costar Luis Moncada at the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta in New Mexico. The two appeared together in social media posts, smiling as they took in the moment.

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Source: NEW MEXICO UNITED/FACEBOOK

Mitte Advocated for Disability Awareness

Source: MEGA RJ Mitte used his experience living with cerebral palsy to advocate for disability awareness, inclusion and representation.