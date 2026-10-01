Rob Lowe Says 'St. Elmo’s Fire' Sequel Is 'Definitely' Happening: 'All of Us Actors Want to Do It'

When asked about the project during his Watch What Happens Live appearance, he said , “It is definitely in the works, for sure. All of us actors want to do it, and we’re supposed to get a draft of the script the first week of October.”

The actor did not go into much detail about the sequel, but fans have been waiting for over 40 years. News about a possible sequel began to circulate in 2024 when he revealed that he met with the studio and had been talking about doing it for about four months. He added, “But it’s very, very, very, very, very, very early stages. So we will see."

That same year, Demi Moore, who starred alongside Lowe in the movie, also confirmed that conversations with Sony Studios did take place.

“The update is definitely, conversations are happening,” she said. “The studio has been really behind and driving this. As far as I know, everyone seems to be up for it, which I think would be amazing.”

At the time, there was no script, and the studio was looking for the right person to write it.

“Then I think we would all probably start to jump in and figure out who are these people this many years later,” Moore spilled. “It was such a pivotal film for all of us involved. And…having participated with Andrew McCarthy on his doc…it would be a real joy.”