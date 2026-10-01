or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > rob lowe
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Rob Lowe Says 'St. Elmo’s Fire' Sequel Is 'Definitely' Happening: 'All of Us Actors Want to Do It'

Image of Rob Lowe
Source: MEGA

Rob Lowe is looking forward to reuniting with his costars.

Oct. 1 2026, Published 6:09 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Rob Lowe confirmed a St. Elmo’s Fire sequel is on its way.

When asked about the project during his Watch What Happens Live appearance, he said, “It is definitely in the works, for sure. All of us actors want to do it, and we’re supposed to get a draft of the script the first week of October.”

Article continues below advertisement

Demi Moore Agrees With 'St. Elmo's Fire' Reunion 41 Years Later

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Demi Moore
Source: MEGA

Demi Moore confirmed there have been conversations about a sequel to 'St. Elmo's Fire.'

The actor did not go into much detail about the sequel, but fans have been waiting for over 40 years. News about a possible sequel began to circulate in 2024 when he revealed that he met with the studio and had been talking about doing it for about four months. He added, “But it’s very, very, very, very, very, very early stages. So we will see."

That same year, Demi Moore, who starred alongside Lowe in the movie, also confirmed that conversations with Sony Studios did take place.

“The update is definitely, conversations are happening,” she said. “The studio has been really behind and driving this. As far as I know, everyone seems to be up for it, which I think would be amazing.”

At the time, there was no script, and the studio was looking for the right person to write it.

“Then I think we would all probably start to jump in and figure out who are these people this many years later,” Moore spilled. “It was such a pivotal film for all of us involved. And…having participated with Andrew McCarthy on his doc…it would be a real joy.”

Article continues below advertisement

Getting the Brat Pack Together Again

Split Images of Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, and Emilio Estevez
Source: MEGA

Lowe revealed that the original cast is excited to reunite for the sequel.

While speaking on Kelly Ripa’s "Let’s Talk Off Camera" in 2024, Lowe explained that the entire cast is excited to return and that the sequel will center on the idea that “it’s never too late for happiness.”

The 1985 cult classic starred Lowe, Moore, Emilio Estevez, Ally Sheedy, McCarthy, Judd Nelson and Mare Winningham. The film was directed by Joel Schumacher and co-written with Carl Kurlander.

MORE ON:
rob lowe

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The St. Elmo’s Fire Spinoff Series

Image of Josh Berman
Source: MEGA

The spinoff series was written by Josh Berman, but it was never picked up.

In 2019, NBC was developing the St. Elmo’s Fire series, a modern-day version of the movie. Written by Josh Berman, the show was set to focus on a group of friends struggling with their careers and the responsibilities of adulthood. However, the show was never picked up.

The Brat Pack’s Impact

Image of Rob Lowe and Demi Moore
Source: MEGA

The 'Brat Pack' has been a cultural phenomenon for more than 40 years.

The world was introduced to the phenomenon known as the “Brat Pack” in 1985, and over 40 years later, their impact is still a cultural force to be reckoned with.

In 2024, McCarthy released the Hulu documentary called Brats. The documentary tells the story of how the “Brat Pack” name came about and how the movie was originally supposed to be about Estevez but went on to focus on the entire cast as they navigate life in their 20s.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.