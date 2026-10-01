Rob Lowe Says 'St. Elmo’s Fire' Sequel Is 'Definitely' Happening: 'All of Us Actors Want to Do It'
Oct. 1 2026, Published 6:09 p.m. ET
Rob Lowe confirmed a St. Elmo’s Fire sequel is on its way.
When asked about the project during his Watch What Happens Live appearance, he said, “It is definitely in the works, for sure. All of us actors want to do it, and we’re supposed to get a draft of the script the first week of October.”
Demi Moore Agrees With 'St. Elmo's Fire' Reunion 41 Years Later
The actor did not go into much detail about the sequel, but fans have been waiting for over 40 years. News about a possible sequel began to circulate in 2024 when he revealed that he met with the studio and had been talking about doing it for about four months. He added, “But it’s very, very, very, very, very, very early stages. So we will see."
That same year, Demi Moore, who starred alongside Lowe in the movie, also confirmed that conversations with Sony Studios did take place.
“The update is definitely, conversations are happening,” she said. “The studio has been really behind and driving this. As far as I know, everyone seems to be up for it, which I think would be amazing.”
At the time, there was no script, and the studio was looking for the right person to write it.
“Then I think we would all probably start to jump in and figure out who are these people this many years later,” Moore spilled. “It was such a pivotal film for all of us involved. And…having participated with Andrew McCarthy on his doc…it would be a real joy.”
Getting the Brat Pack Together Again
While speaking on Kelly Ripa’s "Let’s Talk Off Camera" in 2024, Lowe explained that the entire cast is excited to return and that the sequel will center on the idea that “it’s never too late for happiness.”
The 1985 cult classic starred Lowe, Moore, Emilio Estevez, Ally Sheedy, McCarthy, Judd Nelson and Mare Winningham. The film was directed by Joel Schumacher and co-written with Carl Kurlander.
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The St. Elmo’s Fire Spinoff Series
In 2019, NBC was developing the St. Elmo’s Fire series, a modern-day version of the movie. Written by Josh Berman, the show was set to focus on a group of friends struggling with their careers and the responsibilities of adulthood. However, the show was never picked up.
The Brat Pack’s Impact
The world was introduced to the phenomenon known as the “Brat Pack” in 1985, and over 40 years later, their impact is still a cultural force to be reckoned with.
In 2024, McCarthy released the Hulu documentary called Brats. The documentary tells the story of how the “Brat Pack” name came about and how the movie was originally supposed to be about Estevez but went on to focus on the entire cast as they navigate life in their 20s.