'Looks Unrecognizable': Judd Nelson, 66, Spotted in Rare Hollywood Appearance 41 Years After 'The Breakfast Club'

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Judd Nelson “looks unrecognizable,” spotted on a rare day out in Hollywood 41 years after his smash hit The Breakfast Club, per People. The 66-year-old actor stepped out for an outing in West Hollywood, Calif., on Wednesday, September 8. He donned camo pants and a brown T-shirt. In a move mimicking his The Breakfast Club character, John Bender, he also wore a jacket over a plaid shirt. He rocked brown loafers and a baseball cap along with dark sunglasses to complete his look.

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Judd Nelson Turned Heads on Rare Day Trip in Hollywood

Source: MEGA Judd Nelson had seemingly grown his hair longer than he usually wears it.

Nelson’s signature full beard, albeit streaked with silver, which he has been sporting for over a decade made people take notice of him as well. So did his new hairstyle, as he could be seen wearing it longer than usual, with long brown and grey tresses peeking out from under his cap.

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Source: MEGA Judd Nelson has been known for his love of motorcycle riding in the past years.

The Hollywood star could also be seen carrying a black helmet stamped with stickers, which he was later seen wearing while riding a motorcycle, per the outlet.

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Nelson Did Not Want to Revisit His 'Brat Pack' Days

Source: MEGA Andrew McCarthy released a documentary called 'BRATS' in 2024 to give insight into what went on behind cameras in the '80s era.

Source: MEGA Judd Nelson thought his 'The Breakfast Club' character would become the principal of the school.