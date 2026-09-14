'Looks Unrecognizable': Judd Nelson, 66, Spotted in Rare Hollywood Appearance 41 Years After 'The Breakfast Club'
Sept. 14 2026, Updated 5:09 a.m. ET
Judd Nelson “looks unrecognizable,” spotted on a rare day out in Hollywood 41 years after his smash hit The Breakfast Club, per People.
The 66-year-old actor stepped out for an outing in West Hollywood, Calif., on Wednesday, September 8.
He donned camo pants and a brown T-shirt.
In a move mimicking his The Breakfast Club character, John Bender, he also wore a jacket over a plaid shirt.
He rocked brown loafers and a baseball cap along with dark sunglasses to complete his look.
Judd Nelson Turned Heads on Rare Day Trip in Hollywood
Nelson’s signature full beard, albeit streaked with silver, which he has been sporting for over a decade made people take notice of him as well.
So did his new hairstyle, as he could be seen wearing it longer than usual, with long brown and grey tresses peeking out from under his cap.
The Hollywood star could also be seen carrying a black helmet stamped with stickers, which he was later seen wearing while riding a motorcycle, per the outlet.
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Nelson Did Not Want to Revisit His 'Brat Pack' Days
Nelson shot to fame with The Breakfast Club along with his costars Ally Sheedy, Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall and Emilio Estevez.
After that, he appeared in St. Elmo’s Fire with Sheedy and Estevez, along with Rob Lowe, Andrew McCarthy, Demi Moore, Andie MacDowell and Mare Winningham.
The stars, who pioneered the ‘80s legendary teen and young-adult-centered movies, were affectionately termed the “Brat Pack” due to portraying roles of rebellious teens in those films.
However, the reality of how they were portrayed in the media and what went on behind the cameras was so vast that McCarthy released a documentary called BRATS in 2024 to give people insight into their lives in that era.
He collaborated with many of his former costars from that period of time to tell their stories firsthand.
However, Nelson reportedly wanted no part in this.
McCarthy spoke about it during an interview with USA Today in 2024, stating, “Judd didn’t want to talk.”
“Judd said, ‘The Brat Pack didn’t exist, so I don’t want to talk,’” he added.
The actor reunited with his OG The Breakfast Club castmates for a panel at C2E2, which was a pop culture convention in Chicago in 2025, per People.
When asked what he thought the future might look like for his rebellious character from the movie, he joked, “I think Bender is clearly the principal of the school.”