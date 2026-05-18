Rob Mariano Reveals His Idea for an Upcoming Season of 'The Traitors': 'I Want to See the Hosts Play Each Other'

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Rob Mariano, a.k.a. Boston Rob, has an idea for an upcoming season of The Traitors — bringing together hosts to face off and see who can take home the prize. "I want to see the hosts play each other. I want to see like Jeff Probst, Alan Cumming and Joe Manganiello all play one of these shows that they so carefully sit behind, you know, the veil of the host. We saw Jeff try to do a challenge this year. We saw how that worked out, right? No shade, Jeff, but that was not your best moment. But I mean, I’m telling you, when the pressure’s on him at the round table," the reality star, 57, exclusively tells OK! while talking about his partnership with Dramamine®, which is rooted in the “Your Why. Your Way.” campaign, encouraging people to travel with purpose and go after experiences that truly mean something to them.

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Last season, Rob Rausch fooled everyone and took home the money — something Mariano was impressed by. "I mean, from the jump, I think I said Rob had what it took. And I liked — I think maybe like three or four episodes in, if you go back and watch some of the podcasts I did with Bob the Drag Queen, I picked him as someone that I thought would do well, and he did. It’s going to be tough for him to come back and play again because now people know his game. He’s gonna deal with a little bit of what I’ve been dealing with for 20 years. And also with his game too now, I feel like next season people are gonna be like, 'Oh, he’s just the nice guy,' and then you’re like, 'What is he after?' kind of thing. I feel like now that’s the play too," he shares. "I think he was great. I think Rob played great. He played an awesome season. You know, I loved the ending. I loved him duping [Maura Higgins], I think she could not believe it."

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Source: @bostonrobmariano/Instagram The star is close with his 'Traitors' costars.

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The star has taken over reality TV — he is the first person to compete on Survivor five times, in addition to appearing on The Amazing Race twice alongside his wife, as well as Deal or No Deal Island and The Traitors Season 3. However, he said he might be content for now. "I mean, not right now. You know, like, I really feel fulfilled, but at the same time, like, never say never. I’ve been an adventure reality TV guy forever. I love it, but right now there’s nothing that I’m itching to do," he says, noting that Fear Factor is not on his list. "On the first season I was on Survivor, they had some gross food stuff. Not my thing..." he admits.

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Source: @bostonrobmariano/Instagram The dad-of-four is close with Dylan Efron.

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Ultimately, the dad-of-four, who shares daughters Lucia, Carina, Isabetta and Adelina with wife Amber, is grateful for his career. "It’s amazing. You know, like, I think it really hit me this year. I turned 50, and I’ve been with this since I was 25," he notes. "I never could imagine as a 25-year-old construction worker from Boston that my life would’ve taken the path that it has. But I’m super grateful, and I love to say yes and embrace the opportunity, and I’ll continue to do that."

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The Boston native is also happy The Traitors brought him some lifelong friends, including Dylan Efron. "We’re wrapping it up with shooting the finale this week in Vegas of the YouTube show, and we’re actually working on another project that’s never been coming," he says. "And like that’s the thing about Traitors, that’s really great, is that I came from a competition show background, and it put me with all of these other people from all these other shows that I hadn’t previously interacted with or had even knowledge of a lot of them. And it’s funny, a lot of the friendships that I got from Traitors came out of people who were not in that competition world. Dylan, Nikki [Garcia], Ciara [Miller], Chrishell [Stause]... it’s cool to see that collaboration. And I think that’s what attracted a lot of people to Traitors — it’s people from all their favorite shows, and it brings them together."

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Source: Dramamine For the adrenaline junkie, partnering with Dramamine® was a no-brainer.

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For Rob, partnering with Dramamine® was a no-brainer, especially since he's known to be in crazy situations. "I suffered from nausea and motion sickness pretty much my whole life. Since I was a kid, my mom used to drive us to hockey and I’d get sick in the car. To go into Tribal-Council on the boats and get sick on the transport boats. So it’s kind of a constant thing," he shares. "I’ve done lots of bucket list things in my life. Going on The Beast here in NYC, I’ve never been on it, and I’m excited to check it off."

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Source: Dramamine The TV personality said Dramamine® makes him not 'worry' about nausea or motion sickness getting in the way.