Rob Rausch's Family 'Assumed' He Won 'The Traitors' Despite Him Not 'Telling a Soul': 'They Weren't Surprised'

Rob Rausch's family had a hunch he won The Traitors — despite him not "telling a soul" about the outcome. "They just knew me. I got back from filming, and they were like, 'How did you win?' They knew that I won. They just assumed. We grew up together, playing games and stuff, and I'm very competitive and good with strategy games. They weren't surprised, but they were really happy," the reality star, 27, who is teaming up with KIND Snacks to launch the free, limited-edition RISE & KIND Breakfast Box, inspired by Rausch, exclusively tells OK!.

Source: Euan Cherry/Peacock The handsome hunk said his family 'assumed' he won 'The Traitors.'

From the get-go, the handsome hunk knew he was going to take home the money. "I think a really big advantage for anyone that's gonna compete in any sport, any game, anything, is to go into it thinking you're gonna win. It helps your chances immensely. I truly believe that, and I always do. I always go into something imagining, thinking I'm gonna win, and just figuring out how I'm gonna do it," he shares.

Source: Euan Cherry/Peacock Rob Rausch's sister ended up accidentally finding out he won the show.

Though the Love Island alum kept the ending to himself, his sister "accidentally" found out since she helps with his business "stuff." "She didn't want to know; none of them wanted to know. They wanted to watch it and enjoy it because they all assumed I won," he says. "They were like, 'We know you won, but we'll see what happens.' But yeah, my sister accidentally read an email from my team and knew what happened, but she was the only one. Since she didn't know how it happened, it was still fun for her to watch."

Throughout the game, Rausch was confident he would win — except during the roundtable with Candiace Dillard Bassett, who was upset with Rausch after he threw fellow traitor Lisa Rinna under the bus in a prior episode. "I was really nervous about that," he spills. "Just because I didn't know what she was going to say. I didn't know how much she was going to try to put the suspicion on me, and I didn't know how much damage she was going to do. Luckily, it wasn't that big of a deal, so that was good."

Source: @robert_rausch/Instagram The reality star built 'really strong relationships' while filming.

Article continues below advertisement

Fortunately, Rausch built "really strong relationships" with a lot of his contestants, so he felt like he "could talk" his way out of having the heat on him. "I planted the seeds of like, 'She was so loyal to Lisa, I feel like she's probably just trying to put suspicion on another faithful to waste time.' When she first brought up my name at the roundtable, I was like, 'Great, this is going to be a problem.' And it was, Johnny [Weir] and Tara [Lipinski] almost figured it all out! Luckily, it wasn't big enough of a problem to end my game."

Every night, Rausch would map out his next plan. "I would try to think at least three roundtables ahead. I would go into my room, and I would think about the most probable outcomes," he says. "And then what I would do based on those outcomes, and then I would think of secondary outcomes that were potentially going to happen, and what I would do in those. It would set me up for success based on my decisions and how they would reflect to make me look like a Faithful. It worked out pretty well."

Source: Michael Moore for KIND Snacks Rob Rausch loves to eat KIND bars.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite pulling the rug out from pal Maura Higgins at the end, Rausch is grateful for his new friendships. "I did not go there to make friends, but I was fortunate enough to make plenty. Maura's great, Eric [Nam] is great, Kristen [Kish], Mark [Ballas], Lisa...I talk with all of them so much. They're great people, and I am fortunate to have met them," he says.

In the meantime, the snake wrangler is excited about his "really easy partnership" with KIND Snacks, which is launching the free, limited-edition RISE & KIND Breakfast Box. The RISE & KIND Breakfast Box spotlights how a protein-forward breakfast can help banish hungry mornings and set the tone for the day ahead. "I love KIND, I love their granola, I love the protein they put in there. It's important to get that into your diet every day, and breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It's so easy to squeeze in a KIND bar. It's a great way to stay healthy," he says. "I've been a fan for quite some time, and you can just grab one of these bars. It's got 20 grams of protein, it tastes great, and you can't go wrong!"

