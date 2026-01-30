Tara Lipinski Hoped No One Would 'Clock' She and Johnny Weir Were 'Best Friends' While Filming 'The Traitors': 'It Was Intense'

Article continues below advertisement

Tara Lipinski counts her lucky stars she had her bestie Johnny Weir by her side on Season 4 of The Traitors — even if no one else knew how close they actually were. "For me, I never needed to be the person who leads the charge and [captures] a traitor. Johnny and I had our own strategy, which was similar to our own personal strategies. We were just hoping no one was going to clock that we're best friends. It was pretty intense to keep that going because we had to make it believable. It was interesting, but I am proud of how we handled it. When we first came into the castle, we had this strategy, and he gave me a hug, and I was like, 'That's too friendly!'" the athlete, 43, exclusively tells OK! while talking about her love of Thayers’ Hydrating Milky Cleanser and Milky Toner, as the brand expands its beloved Milky collection with the launch of the 80HR Milky Moisturizer.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @johnnygweir/Instagram The duo appear on 'The Traitors' together.

Article continues below advertisement

"I was like, 'It's nice to see you,' and walked away. We worked hard at keeping our friendship under wraps. If there were moments we could steal time together when nobody was there, we would do it, but it was hard! In episode 6, we gave each other a hug, and Rob [Rausch] walked by, and you just can't take any chances!" she continues, noting that when you're on the show, things are so "fast paced" and no one will ever understand how "difficult" it is. Since Lipinski and Weir, who first bonded during a 2010 TV project and later reconnected, have a tight bond, the former is so "lucky" she had someone by her side through the drama. "No one else had that. We would steal so many glances," she admits. "We voted together on everything. If something was said, we'd clock it immediately with each other. When we would pass each other in the hallway, we'd pass notes and hold hands for a second. There were moments like that where I had my best friend, no matter what. I wonder what the producers thought, like, 'Will they ever turn on each other?' We are so confident in our friendship and what it means to us. I was like, 'I have someone who has my back, and he'll do anything for me.'"

Article continues below advertisement

This is the first time Lipinski has done reality TV, whereas Weir has dabbled in that world before. "I really wanted to go into the game and promise myself that I was going to stay true to who I am," the figure skater says. "Johnny and I are not reality stars, we do not have any type of persona that we put on anything like that. We are athletes and analysts, and I think it was important for me to play the game even though it's crazy what they are asking you to do in some of these situations! But I'm a competitor and I love a game. So far, I am really proud of my strategy and sort of staying under the radar. I think there's a really fine balance to that because if you are too under the radar, people are suspicious. There's this fine balance of being part of the conversations and being part of it in a way that you can balance it out without throwing out names."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Euan Cherry/Peacock The athlete is 'proud' of how she played the game.

Article continues below advertisement

Aside from Weir, Lipinski also made some great friendships with some of the other cast members, including Candiace Dillard Bassett. "The cast was really, really fun this year! I'm a pretty social person, so when I got into the castle, I was like, 'This is summer camp!' I immediately bonded with Candiace. Between our personalities and being new moms, we connected right away. I'm a pretty vulnerable person, and we just had that immediate bond, and I love her so much. I think she's so cool and an incredibly strong woman. She was so supportive of me in many ways throughout the show and behind the scenes," she shares. "She is my hype woman. She is the coolest, funniest human. I am so grateful we have this friendship now, and we keep in touch," she continues.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Euan Cherry/Peacock Tara Lipinski got close with Candiace Dillard Bassett.

Article continues below advertisement

Since Lipinski doesn't watch a lot of reality TV, she knew "of" Lisa Rinna but never watched her on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. "I got to create relationships and friendships with people just as the human in front of me. We played the game, but we spent so much time together, where I'm getting to know them on a different level and without knowing their past, without knowing what they do, without knowing their TV personality," she notes.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Though Lipinski had a great experience with reality TV, she's not sure she is running to be on another show. "I definitely would now that I've done it. I took it seriously. I don't do reality, but it would depend on the show. It would have to be something that would be fun and doesn't cross a line — that for me would be a deal breaker," she admits. In the meantime, the ice skater is thrilled to be partnering with Thayers, which expanded its beloved Milky collection with the launch of the 80HR Milky Moisturizer. Designed to deliver long-lasting hydration without feeling greasy or heavy, the lightweight formula is clinically tested to provide up to 80 hours of moisture while helping improve the skin barrier in just one use.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Euan Cherry/Peacock The starlet isn't opposed to going on reality TV again.

Article continues below advertisement

"As an ice skater, my entire life has been in a cold, dark ice rink, and I have always defied ways to combat dry skin from being in weather like that," she reveals. "It felt like a perfect partnership, especially with the Milky Toner because it really is like having glass skin! I use it before putting on makeup. I feel like it brings a little glisten. I am not a big makeup person when I'm not at an event, so I love the toner, and then I lightly moisturize and put sunscreen over, and it gives such a beautiful glow. I've never gotten this many compliments!" "I'm a skincare junkie, so I've tried all of the products, and with the whole glass skin trend, I was trying every product! This one is beautiful, and the finish is amazing," she continues.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Lipinski has "always" been a fan of Thayers’ Milky Cleanser. "The Milky Toner was something new that I hadn't used it before, but it's become my favorite. It's hard to get your makeup off without feeling like you're stripping your skin, but I feel like with their cleanser, I feel hydrated afterwards and my skin bounces back from that dryness," she shares.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Courtesy of NBC Universal Tara Lipinski stayed out of the sun growing up.