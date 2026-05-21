Rob Rausch Is Rooting for His 'Traitors' Pal Maura Higgins to 'Win' 'DWTS' Next Season: 'She's Gonna Thrive'

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Rob Rausch is excited to see his good pal Maura Higgins on Dancing With the Stars next season. "I think she’s gonna thrive. I hope she wins. I hope she has a run with it," the star, 27, exclusively tells OK! while talking about Reese's newest limited‑edition launch: the brand‑new Marshmallow Cup and the returning Strawberry PB&J Cup.

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The handsome hunk, who won Season 4 of The Traitors, is remaining tight-lipped about whether he will make an appearance on the hit show. "Maybe! I am open. We'll see," he teases, adding that he would love to see his costar Lisa Rinna on the show again. "She deserves it."

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Source: @maurahiggins/Instagram; @robert_rausch/Instagram Maura Higgins will be on 'DWTS' next season.

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After the finale earlier this year, the TV personality remains close to his fellow contestants. "Yeah, I check in with pretty much Eric [Nam], Maura, Lisa, Mark [Ballas], and Ron [Funches]. It’s mostly a bit of everybody. Lisa came and watched me at my soccer tournament recently. It was very sweet, very nice of her," he dishes.

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Source: Euan Cherry/Peacock Rob Rausch became close with Maura Higgins on 'The Traitors.'

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As for if Rausch is down for an all-star version of The Traitors, he says, "Depends on how much they pay me. I probably wouldn’t go, honestly. I’m saying 100 percent no, but there would be a huge target on my back, you know what I mean? Even if they did an all-star version, they’re gonna vote you out because of unconscious bias. Even if they did it, me and Cirie Fields — we’re gone. We’re not winning." The Alabama native has been in touch with Boston Rob Mariano and Dylan Efron after the trio starred on the Peacock series. "Both cool guys. I think we might do something for their YouTube series at some point. They’ll get me out there catching snakes and something. I’m a big fan of both of them. They’re both cool dudes. So I’d be down to do whatever," he shares of potentially working with them in the future.

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Rausch has finally had some "downtime" lately after the series finale in March. "It’s been much needed. Been taking a lot of motorcycle riding, a little bit of woodworking, hanging with my family, my friends, catching some snakes, and in the creek. It’s been great," he says of enjoying time at home. "I’ve got a snake trip coming up next week, and I’m really excited about. I’m going to look for some cool species of snakes."

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Source: @robert_rausch/Instagram The star is close with other 'Traitors' alums.

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In the meantime, Rausch is excited about his latest partnership with Reese's. "It’s pretty easy to say yes to. It felt very authentic. Reese’s is probably my favorite little treat of all time. I'm a big fan of the Marshmallow Cup — and a huge fan of the s’mores. I love that. S’mores, camping, around a fire," he says. "And then PB&J, I pretty much grew up on. So this one hits home." Rausch wasn't "allowed" to have chocolate or candy until he was probably around 9 years old, so Reese's was one of the first candies he tasted. "It was Halloween, and I was able to have some candy and, you know, fell in love instantly as any kid would," he recalls.

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Now, the Love Island alum loves to grab a Reese's at certain points throughout the day. "I’m gonna have to go with lunchtime. I think it’s the perfect lunch ender. Just kind of wraps everything up, you know?" he shares. "Especially these new ones. It’s like having lunch just brightens your lunch up. It just makes the day. It completes it, you know what I mean? I mean, I have to go lunch. I think that’s it. I wouldn’t mind having one after dinner too, though, I can’t lie to you."

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Source: @robert_rausch/Instagram The star is excited about his partnership with Reese's.