Rob Reiner's Sweetest Moments With His Family Before His Tragic Death: See Photos
Dec. 22 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
The Reiner Family Attended a 2014 Event Together
Rob Reiner had a sweet red carpet moment with his family at the 2014 Chaplin Awards in New York City, posing with his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, and their three children: Jake, Nick and Romy.
With His Youngest Daughter
The famed director was all smiles when he attended the premiere of LBJ with Michele and Romy.
Daughter Duties
In October 2024, Romy uploaded a sweet video of herself trimming Rob's white hair inside their family home.
"Since the nepo thing isn't working out, I'm asking my dad for some help in another arena… what do you think?" she captioned the post.
Appreciation Post
For Father's Day 2021, Romy shared a carousel of photos featuring her director father. One snap showed the father-and-daughter tandem hugging during a trip outdoors.
She wrote, "Happy to the man who I could talk to forever and also the man who I can sit in silence with and be perfectly content. Love you forever. If this day is hard for you, remember that it’s just a Hallmark holiday."
Dad to the Rescue
After Romy had her wisdom teeth removed, the All in the Family actor made sure he was there to support and care for his daughter.
"that's what dads r for:)," she gushed about Rob in the caption.
Jake Reiner's Graduation
The family-of-five reunited for Jake's graduation in May 2013.
Family Dinner
"Reunited in Monterey!!" Michele wrote in August 2013.
Romy's a Big Girl Now!
To celebrate Romy's birthday in 2014, the Reiner family gathered around a table and shared a meal together.
Michele Singer Reiner at 60
Rob smiled brightly in a family photo from Michele's birthday celebration in 2015.
"My great family on my 60th! Doesn't get better," the mom-of-three shared.
Winter Wonderland
Michele greeted her followers a Happy Holidays in 2015, sharing a heartwarming photo against a snowy backdrop.
"Love my family! Merry Xmas!" the matriarch wrote.
Romy Reiner's Big Day
Rob was photographed with his wife and children at Romy's graduation in June 2016.
Last Trip to the White House
"One last visit before racism and sexism invade the White House," Michele captioned the family photo, which was taken outside the White House in 2016.
Family Outing
The Reiner family shared a warm moment during a February 2017 outing.
Michele wrote in the caption, "Love my family!"
The Reiner Family's Final Photo
In the last photo on Michele's Instagram page, the Reiner family members were arm in arm as they posed with Paul McCartney.
"Amazing day on the set of Spinal Tap 2 with Paul McCartney @kylebonokaplan," the caption on the March 2024 photoset read.