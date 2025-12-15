or
Meet Rob Reiner's Family: Everything to Know About His Wife Michele, Children and Ex-Wife After His Tragic Death

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer, were found dead in their Brentwood home on December 14. Here's what to know about their family.

Dec. 14 2025, Published 11:27 p.m. ET

Rob Reiner Was First Married to Penny Marshall

Rob Reiner was married to Penny Marshall for a decade.

Rob Reiner was a beloved family man before he was found dead on December 14.

Prior to his relationship with Michele Singer Reiner, the All in the Family actor was married to actress Penny Marshall for 10 years from 1971 to 1981. Although their ended in divorce, Rob revealed he was grateful to have spent time with her when he mourned her after her death on December 17, 2018.

"So sad about Penny," he tweeted.

He continued, "I loved Penny. I grew up with her. She was born with a great gift. She was born with a funnybone and the instinct of how to use it. I was very lucky to have lived with her and her funnybone. I will miss her."

In a 2012 interview, Marshall said they "grew up across the street in the Bronx" but did not know each other.

Rob Reiner Was the Adoptive Father of Tracy Reiner

Penny Marshall welcomed a daughter with Michael Henry.

During his marriage to the Laverne & Shirley star, he adopted her daughter, Tracy Reiner, from a previous marriage.

Like her parents, Tracy launched an acting career and appeared in several shows, including When Harry Met Sally…, Apollo 13 and A League of Their Own. She also has experience as an associate producer.

Rob Reiner Met Michele Singer Reiner in 1988

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer, were found dead in their Brentwood home.

Rob found love again when he met Michele ahead of filming When Harry Met Sally… in 1988.

He initially told the movie's director of photography, Barry Sonnenfeld, he was going to contact Michelle Pfeiffer after seeing her on the cover of Premiere magazine.

However, Barry reportedly told him, "You're not going to call her, you're going to marry my friend, Michele Singer."

Rob Reiner Wed Michele Singer in 1989

Before their identities were confirmed, initial reports said two dead bodies were found at the residence on December 14.

Rob and Michele exchanged vows in 1989, the same year When Harry Met Sally… was released on the big screen.

In an interview, Rob disclosed how Michele influenced his life and the film's.

"I had been single for 10 years after having been married for 10 years," he said. "And so I couldn't see how I would get with anybody ever again. It became the basis for the film. [Screenwriter] Nora Ephron was the prototype for Sally, and I was the prototype for Harry. We had an ending where they didn't get together. But I met [Singer] three-quarters of the way through the movie, and I thought, 'Oh, well, I see how this could work again.'"

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Shared 3 Children

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer had been married since 1989.

Rob and Michele welcomed three children during their marriage: Jake, who was born in 1991; Nick, born in 1993; and Romy, born in 1997.

After reports confirmed Rob and Michele were found dead in their Los Angeles home on December 14, OK! learned that their drug addict son Nick killed them

According to TMZ, the couple sustained "lacerations consistent with a knife."

Nick first went to rehab at 15 and battled homelessness in the past.

"I was homeless in Maine. I was homeless in New Jersey. I was homeless in Texas I spent nights on the street. I spent weeks on the street. It was not fun," he told People in 2016.

He later co-wrote the film Being Charlie, which was loosely based on his years-long struggle with drug addiction.

