Everything to Know About Rob Reiner's Famous Parents Carl and Estelle After He Was Stabbed to Death at 78

Carl and Estelle Reiner Were Both Bronx Natives

Source: MEGA Rob Reiner's parents had an eight-year age gap.

Rob Reiner was born to his famous parents, Carl and Estelle Reiner, whose marriage lasted for over six decades. Both Bronx natives, the Hollywood sweethearts were born eight years apart: Estelle on June 5, 1914, and Carl on March 20, 1922. Although they grew up just miles apart, they only met in 1942 at Allaben Acres, an adult summer camp in the Catskills. In a Silver Screen Studios interview released after Carl's death in 2020, the late Ocean's Eleven actor recalled how they "met, fell in love." "I was 20 at the time, and she was 28," he noted. "People said, 'This is not a match.' Well, it only worked for 65 years, and if she didn't pass on, we'd still be working on it."

Rob Reiner's Parents Married in 1943

Source: MEGA Carl and Estelle Reiner were married for 65 years.

Carl and Estelle's relationship blossomed immediately after their first meeting, and they exchanged vows on December 24, 1943.

Carl and Estelle Reiner Had 3 Children Together

Source: MEGA Their marriage lasted until Estelle's death in 2008.

In 1947, Carl and Estelle became parents for the first time when their eldest son, Rob, was born. They expanded their brood with the arrivals of their daughter, Annie, and youngest son, Lucas, in 1949 and 1960, respectively. "Estelle and I raised three children, and she was around to see how good they were. But to the years spent since she's left, these three kids have become icons," Carl added in the Silver Screen Studios interview. Rob — who was found dead along with his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, in their Los Angeles home on December 14 — followed in his parents' footsteps, building an empire as an actor, film director, producer and screenwriter. Meanwhile, Annie forged her own path as an author and mental health professional. Lucas, on the other hand, established himself as a visual artist.

Carl Reiner Was an Acclaimed Actor, Writer and Director

Source: MEGA Rob Reiner followed in his parents' footsteps.

After performing in Broadway musicals, Carl expanded his reach and began working on TV. He famously created The Dick Van Dyke Show and directed films like The Jerk and Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid. Carl also collaborated with Mel Brooks and released the Grammy-winning comedy album The 2,000 Year Old Man. In 2000, he was honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Estelle Reiner Was a Jazz Singer and Actress

Source: MEGA Rob Reiner also worked with his mother.

While working as a jazz singer, Estelle made small acting appearances in Fatso, To Be or Not to Be and Hot to Trot. In 1988, she joined the cast of Rob-directed film When Harry Met Sally…, which was released the following year.

Carl and Estelle Reiner Died 12 Years Apart

Source: MEGA Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were killed in an apparent homicide.