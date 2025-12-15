or
Rob Reiner and Wife Michele's Homicide: Everything to Know About Who Is Involved in Couple's Brutal Murders After Son Nick's Arrest

Photo of Rob and Michele Reiner with their kids
Source: MEGA

Rob and Michele Reiner's son was arrested in connection with their shocking deaths.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 15 2025, Published 2:03 p.m. ET

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were allegedly murdered by their son Nick.

According to a Monday, December 15, report, the 32-year-old is in custody after his parents were found one day prior with stab wounds on their throats.

The duo was dead at the scene in their Brentwood, Calif., home, when police arrived. Rob was 78 at the time of his passing, while Michele was 68.

Image of Rob and Michele Reiner were murdered.
Source: MEGA

Rob and Michele Reiner were murdered.

Rob and Michele shared three kids: Jake, Nick and Romy. Their daughter is the one who found them deceased and called the cops, rendering Nick a "dangerous" suspect.

The All in the Family star also had an adopted daughter, Tracy, with ex-wife Penny Marshall, who died in 2018.

"I don’t know what to say. I’m in shock," Tracy, 61, said in an interview with NBC News.

Image of Romy Reiner found her parents deceased.
Source: @romyreiner/Instagram

Romy Reiner found her parents deceased.

The tragic incident reportedly took place following an argument between Rob and Nick at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party on Saturday, December 13.

According to audio from dispatchers, a firefighter called for backup at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time," a statement from the family's spokesperson read shortly after news broke about the incident.

The murder case continues to be investigated by LAPD’s Robbery Homicide Division.

Rob Reiner News, Updates, and Gossip from OK! Magazine

Who Is Nick Reiner?

Image of Nick Reiner was arrested for allegedly killing his parents.
Source: BUILD Series/YouTube

Nick Reiner was arrested for allegedly killing his parents.

Although Nick’s involvement in the homicide has not been confirmed, several resurfaced interviews have given a glimpse at past tension with his father. In 2016, he revealed that he felt like he was living under the celeb’s “shadow.”

“It’s annoying questioning every friendship you’ve ever been in: ‘Is it me, or who had me?’” the 32-year-old expressed.

Nick — who cycled in and out of rehab facilities and eventually wound up homeless — seemed to consider himself a ‘nepo baby.’

“It was a change of scenery!” he quipped of his time on the streets. “I’m so grateful I’m still alive, and I can say I’m more than a spoiled rich kid.”

Nick Reiner Co-Wrote a Movie That Dad Rob Directed

Image of Nick Reiner has been to rehab 18 times.
Source: BUILD Series/YouTube

Nick Reiner has been to rehab 18 times.

Nick co-wrote Being Charlie, a film that shed light on substance abuse, while his father (the son of comedian Carl Reiner) directed.

“Reliving it helped us understand each other better,” he said. “The hardest part was realizing I didn’t know anything, and should probably listen to him because he’s been doing this for years.”

Nick added, “I’m lucky to have really caring parents who were able to say they made mistakes, and made it easier for me to say so, too.”

