Rob Reiner's Son Nick's Santa Monica Hotel Room Was 'Full of Blood' After Allegedly Killing His Parents

Source: MEGA;Nimrod Kamer/YouTube

Nick Reiner’s hotel room was reportedly covered in blood after he allegedly killed both of his parents.

Dec. 16 2025, Published 7:39 a.m. ET

Nick Reiner allegedly left behind disturbing evidence after checking into a Santa Monica hotel following the deaths of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner.

image of Nick Reiner allegedly checked into a Santa Monica hotel after his parents’ deaths.
Source: MEGA

Nick Reiner allegedly checked into a Santa Monica hotel after his parents’ deaths.

According to a source who spoke to a news outlet, Nick checked into The Pierside Santa Monica around 4 a.m. on Sunday, December 14, appearing “tweaked out.” Hotel staff then reportedly discovered his room’s shower was “full of blood,” with additional blood found on the bed. The window in the room was also allegedly covered with bed sheets.

Law enforcement quickly became involved. Per the outlet, LAPD Robbery-Homicide detectives arrived at the hotel on Monday, December 15, to collect evidence and interview employees who had interacted with Nick during his brief stay.

Authorities later tracked Nick down roughly 20 miles away in Exposition Park near downtown Los Angeles. The 32-year-old had been missing for about five hours before police located him. He was arrested on that day and booked on suspicion of murder following questioning by the LAPD.

image of Hotel staff reportedly found blood inside Nick Reiner's room.
Source: MEGA

Hotel staff reportedly found blood inside Nick Reiner's room.

The couple’s daughter Romy Reiner reportedly discovered her parents’ bodies at their Los Angeles mansion and called for medical assistance around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Romy allegedly told officers that Nick could be a person of interest and described him as “dangerous.” Nick was not present at the home when she arrived.

Nick’s hotel stay comes after another source claimed he had been behaving erratically the night before at Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party on December 13.

“Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous,” an insider told People, adding that Nick and his parents had a “very loud argument” during the holiday gathering.

Sources said Rob and Michele had been struggling for months over how to help their son with his drug issues.

image of Police arrested Nick Reiner near downtown Los Angeles.
Source: MEGA

Police arrested Nick Reiner near downtown Los Angeles.

“Michele had been anguishing to friends over the last few months that she and Rob were at their wits' end over Nick's mental illness and alleged substance abuse issues,” an insider told TMZ.

“They did not know what to do with their son Nick, saying, ‘We've tried everything,’” the source continued.

Nick reportedly had been in and out of rehab facilities since he was 15 and experienced periods of homelessness in states including Maine, New Jersey and Texas. While his substance abuse struggles were widely known, another source claimed the family was also aware of past violent behavior.

image of Nick Reiner's parents struggled for years to help him, a source claims.
Source: Nimrod Kamer/YouTube

Nick Reiner's parents struggled for years to help him, a source claims.

“This is not the first time their son has been violent,” the individual told an outlet. “I know of another incident a few years back with Nick, but I won’t say more than that. I just never thought it would ever get to this point.”

“Rob was always heartbroken that his son couldn’t beat his addiction,” the insider added. “I know they wanted him to get help, go to rehab, but he wanted to get help while at home — he did not want to get treatment at a facility.”

During a 2016 appearance on the “2 Chairs and a Microphone” podcast, Nick described himself as “lucky” to have “parents that care about me.”

Now, Nick has been allegedly placed on “suicide watch” and is currently “in administrative segregation” at Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles, where he is being held on $4 million bail.

