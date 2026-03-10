Rob Schneider Claims Jimmy Kimmel's 'Liberal' Wife Has 'Completely Ruined' His Show in Fiery Interview

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Schneider is taking aim at Jimmy Kimmel — and his wife, Molly McNearney — in a fiery new interview. On Monday, March 9, the Grown Ups actor joined Bill O'Reilly on his podcast, where the two discussed late-night television and why several hosts frequently criticize Donald Trump. During the conversation, O’Reilly asked Schneider why late-night personalities “vilify” the president, while referencing Stephen Colbert and major network news outlets.

“Why do they hate him so much?” the host asked Schneider. Schneider didn’t hold back with his response: “Liberal women who have lost their minds are controlling these men, and these guys have no more b----.” “Kimmel has no b----; he’s been de-b----- by his wife,” he added.

🚨 Comedian Rob Schneider claims Jimmy Kimmel’s criticism of President Trump comes from pressure at home, telling Bill O’Reilly, “Kimmel has no balls — he’s been de-balled by his wife.”pic.twitter.com/qagMjBQGhH — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) March 9, 2026 Source: @DerrickEvans4WV/X

The Hot Chick star continued by criticizing McNearney’s role on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “His wife is the head writer of the show. She used to be an assistant writer. Now, she's the writer. I think that's completely ruined him. I'm sorry, Jimmy, maybe I'm wrong, but I think I'm right,” he ranted.

The interview comes months after Jimmy Kimmel Live! briefly disappeared from ABC’s lineup in September 2025. The program was temporarily suspended on September 17 after Kimmel made controversial remarks about the late Trump ally Charlie Kirk.

The show returned to the air on September 23 after The Walt Disney Company, ABC’s parent company, confirmed it had engaged in “thoughtful conversations with Jimmy” before allowing the program to resume broadcasting. Later that year, McNearney — who also serves as the show’s executive producer — publicly addressed the situation while criticizing Trump during a speech.

Speaking at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Breakfast in December 2025, she called the president “thin-skinned.” "We lose our freedom when we are scared, and we are distracted. I have been very consumed by both," McNearney admitted, addressing the current state of late-night comedy amidst ongoing political turmoil.

McNearney also reflected on how the suspension of her husband’s show made her reconsider assumptions about the First Amendment. "I’ve been asked to speak about freedom of speech, and I have to be honest. I naively assumed it was a guarantee in this country. Until September 16, 2025," she shared, referencing Kimmel’s comments about controversial conservative commentator Kirk. “It’s something that I took for granted, something I thought I’d always have. Like my period. Did you guys know that those just stop? Your period stops. And it turns out your freedom in this country can too," she added.

During her remarks, McNearney also referenced the Roe v. Wade overturning and the temporary suspension of Kimmel’s show, claiming Trump celebrated the move. "I watched a show, co-workers, friends and the man I love be put on ‘indefinite suspension’ after our thin-skinned president asked for his removal," she said. "It is a fragile time for freedom."

