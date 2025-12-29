Molly McNearney Slams Donald Trump as 'Thin-Skinned' After Jimmy Kimmel's Show Suspension: 'Fragile Time for Freedom'

Article continues below advertisement

"We lose our freedom when we are scared and we are distracted. I have been very consumed by both," McNearney admitted, addressing the current state of late-night comedy amidst ongoing political turmoil.

Source: MEGA Molly McNearney called Donald Trump 'thin-skinned' during her keynote speech.

McNearney reflected on taking the First Amendment "for granted" before her husband’s show faced a temporary suspension in September. "I’ve been asked to speak about freedom of speech, and I have to be honest. I naively assumed it was a guarantee in this country. Until September 16, 2025," she shared, referencing Kimmel’s comments about controversial conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

“It’s something that I took for granted, something I thought I’d always have. Like my period. Did you guys know that those just stop? Your period stops. And it turns out your freedom in this country can too," she added.

Source: MEGA The producer described the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel’s show as a blow to free speech.

During her speech, McNearney highlighted significant losses, referencing the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022 and the recent suspension of Kimmel's show — a move she claims was celebrated by Trump. "I watched a show, co-workers, friends and the man I love be put on ‘indefinite suspension’ after our thin-skinned president asked for his removal," she said. "It is a fragile time for freedom."

In a light-hearted moment, she quipped, "This is exactly how we lose our freedom: With perimenopause. No. If anything, perimenopause rage is going to save us and get us all our freedoms back." McNearney asserted, "Fear is contagious. But the good news is, so is bravery." She praised Kimmel and their peers in holding leaders accountable, declaring, “I’ve watched other late-night shows and journalists and lawyers and activists and politicians and civilians in the street stick their neck out there for all of us.”

Source: MEGA Molly McNearney said Donald Trump celebrated the show being taken off the air.

Reflecting on her personal experiences, McNearney revealed, "My husband, workplace livelihood and friends have been threatened multiple times" by Trump and his supporters, whom she accused of misinterpreting their words and vilifying comedy. "And I'm one of the lucky ones," she continued. "We got knocked down, and with all of you, you helped us get back up. And I cannot thank you enough."

Kimmel introduced McNearney at the event, humorously stating, "No one — not the FCC, not ABC standards and practices, not even President Trump himself — has taken more action to infringe upon and forcibly limit my speech than Molly McNearney."

Jimmy Kimmel Live! faced a brief suspension from ABC’s lineup on September 17 following Kimmel’s comments about Kirk, after FCC chairman Brendan Carr threatened retaliation. The show returned on September 23 after the Walt Disney Company confirmed it had engaged in "thoughtful conversations with Jimmy" prior to resuming broadcasting.

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel's wife shared that her family has faced threats because of political tensions.

The couple, who met on the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and married in July 2013, have two children: daughter Jane, 11, and son Billy, 8. Kimmel also has two adult children from his previous marriage.