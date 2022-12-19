Robert De Niro's New York City Home Broken Into, Cops Found Woman Attempting To Steal Actor's Christmas Gifts
Robert De Niro's New York City home was broken into early on Monday, December 19, as a 30-year-old woman pried open his door to attempt to take some of the actor's Christmas gifts.
The woman was caught red-handed by the cops, but it was De Niro, who was home with his family, who came down to confront her when he heard the noise.
The cops found the woman on the second floor of the star's Upper East Side apartment, as she was fumbling around with his iPad.
“She was stealing Christmas presents,” a police official added.
Police were then called, and they said they recognized her immediately, as she was previously arrested for similar crimes. The woman, named Shanice Aviles, was arrested and taken to jail.
Aviles was arrested for six burglaries on December 8, and this year alone she's been caught 16 times for burglary and petit larceny, according to sources.
“This is just another example of the catch and release justice system we’re dealing with,” the police official said. “Back in the saddle with this perp."
In the meantime, De Niro is set to star in and executive producer Mr. Natural, a crime drama series which is in the works at Entertainment One.
In the new project, De Niro plays Louis "Mr. Natural" Baron, "who, fresh off a 30-year stint in federal prison, hits Palm Springs driven by a dream to reunite with his stolen family and a dangerous scheme to grab a taste of the Salton Sea’s lithium billions, per the logline for the potential series. There will be blood in the sand and bones in the desert. Palm Springs will never be the same," Variety reported.
De Niro will also star in a political thriller called Zero Day, which will air on Netflix. He will play a former U.S. President.