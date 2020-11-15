Scroll through the gallery below for more stars with a second job.
Photo credit: MEGA
Jessica Alba – The Honest Company
Loads of stars work in the wellness space now, but Jessica was an early adopter. After breaking out in hives from detergent while pregnant with her first child, Honor, now 12, the actress thought, "I'm going to create the solution by making products [from] ingredients you can understand," she explained. Fast-forward to 2020, and the Honest Company is worth close to $1 billion.
Photo credit: MEGA
50 Cent – Vitamin Water
His name needs an update! Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson was a Glacéau minority owner in 2007, when the company sold its VitaminWater to Coca-Cola. The rapper, actor and producer walked away with around $100 million, which means he has plenty of time (and money) to devote to creative projects, like 'Power' spinoff 'Raising Kanan.'
Photo credit: MEGA
Kate Hudson – Fabletics
The busy mom of three helped launch Fabletics in 2013 to fill "a big hole in the market," she said. Seven years later, her athleisure brand is a $250 million behemoth! And even though she's hands-on with the company — from budgets to social media campaigns to design — Hudson's not quitting her day job yet. "I'm an actor through and through," she's stated. "I'm really proud of the things that I'm doing in business, which we'll continue and expand, but being an artist is where my heart is at."
Photo credit: MEGA
Robert De Niro – Nobu
One of Hollywood's greatest actors is also co-owner of one of the world's most lucrative restaurant groups. With more than 40 locations worldwide, Nobu Hospitality LLC is worth nearly $1 billion. "They both have budgets," he's said of the similarities between his two career paths. "They're creative in different ways."
Photo credit: MEGA
Reese Witherspoon – Draper James
The mom of three, actress and cofounder of media company Hello Sunshine — who's worth $240 million — named her clothing line, launched in 2015, after her grandparents Dorothea Draper and William James Witherspoon. "I've been acting for about 25 years, and I still love it," she shared, "but I like the challenge of trying something else too."
Photo credit: MEGA
Ryan Reynolds – Aviation Gin
In August, Ryan sold his gin company to liquor giant Diageo, saying, "A little over two years ago, I became an owner of Aviation Gin because I love the taste of Aviation more than any other spirit. What I didn't expect was the sheer creative joy [that] learning a new industry would bring." Something else it brought the actor? A deal worth up to $610 million.
Photo credit: MEGA
Rihanna – Fenty
The world may want another album, but Rihanna wants world domination, and she's well on her way. Her Fenty empire — which includes beauty, skincare and fashion lines — is worth nearly $3 billion, but that's not what drives her: "I never thought I'd make this much money, so a number isn't going to stop me from working," she's said. "Money is happening along the way, but I'm working out of what I love to do."
Sound off in the comments below!